Tom Cruise wants to make history in Hollywood

He is one of the most successful stars on the big screen.

Being one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world and still at the top of Hollywood at age 60 is not much for Tom Cruise to aspire to. The three-time Oscar nominee had a triumphant year thanks to the unattainable success of his film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which became his highest-grossing production, but now he has set out to do what, until now, no other actor has done. had considered in his list of professional purposes: to shoot a movie in space.

And it is that the iconic actor has a great chance of becoming the first civilian on the planet to take a spacewalk if the next plans of Universal Pictures are fulfilled, since recently the head of the renowned film studio announced that they are doing everything possible for the famous actor to film scenes outside of Earth.

“Tom Cruise will take us to space. He will take the world into space. This is the plan. We have a big project in development with Tom, who sees you doing just that. Taking a rocket to the space station and filming and hopefully being the first civilian to spacewalk outside the space station,” Donna Langley, head of Universal Pictures, told the BBC.

According to the information, the film studio is formalizing an alliance with NASA and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, and it will depend on whether Cruise can film in space.

Although the famous actor is known for not using stunt doubles in his films, and it is something that the public admires, going on a spacewalk will be a great challenge for him and for the production of the future film. A physical and mental job that he must do with great professionalism.

Fortunately, the American has been preparing since the beginning of his cart. To look so rejuvenated, handsome and athletic at 60 years old, among the disciplines he performs are: fencing, sea kayaking, hiking, climbing and caving, to mention just a few.

Although the name of this project has not been revealed, it has been confirmed that director Doug Liman will direct the film. Both Liman and the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star worked together in 2014 on the sci-fi film ‘The Edge of Tomorrow.’

The actor could make history in Hollywood, and this would not be a surprise to him because he is convinced that at some point in the history of the film industry it will be possible to do this type of scene without the need for a green screen.

A successful career, a personal life between controversies

Thanks to his successful career and his brilliant performances on the big screen, Tom Cruise has generated a total of 4 billion dollars at the box office in the United States alone, plus 11 million worldwide. But not even being one of the highest-grossing stars of all time has saved him from being involved in various scandals related to his private life.

From media romances and failed divorces, to joining the Church of Scientology, which was responsible for his divorce from Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from December 1990 to February 2001, Tom has not been spared any controversy during his 40-year career.

With the famous actress of ‘Big Little Lies’, whose romance began on the set of the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, he adopted two children: Isabella Jane, who is currently 29 years old, and Connor Anthony, 27. Little is known of his adopted children, except that the actor strongly influenced them to begin to profess Scientology as their only religion, something that he could not do with Nicole Kidman or with his later wife Katie Holmes, with whom he had a biological daughter, Suri, 16 years.

Tom Cruise formed with the star of the youth series ‘Dawson’s Creek’ one of the couples most photographed and persecuted by the paparazzi in the mid-2000s.

With the birth of his daughter Suri, the actor would have pressured Katie Holmes for the girl’s initiation into Scientology, something the actress was completely against. This resulted in a divorce suit in June 2012 for “irreconcilable differences” that Holmes imposed on her then-husband.

Since his divorce from the teen series star, Tom Cruise has not remarried. His three unsuccessful marriages – the first was with actress Mimi Rogers between 1987 and 1980 – have made him one of the most controversial men in cinema and one of the most famous heartbreakers in Hollywood. His list of crushes includes names like Cher, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz and Vanessa Kirby. Images: Classes





