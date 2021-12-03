Tom Cruise was thinking of contacting Wind: it was Flavia

Flavia Vento go back to talking about the love scam she denounces.

The complaint on TV, but not in the prosecutor’s office.

I wonder why. What will he want to tell us?

For six months a chat, with someone he claimed to be Tom Cruise.

Words of fire, then the request for money .. you know with the postponement of the release of Top Gun 2 cause Covid, Maverick remained on foot.

Neither F-14 nor F-18 could do anything .. on the notes of Take my breath away here he is at Flavia’s.

Obviously very much in love, Tom, obviously lost to the Wind. And for who else ..

Don’t report it, Flavia, because for six months’made her live a dream. ‘ And then maybe Nicole is sorry.

Put Tom Cruise on an evening: put on an evening that sneaks up on Tinder or on Badoo, I see it, lean times for Mr Mission Impossible ..

Or not: it didn’t happen that way. Put that for months trying to contact a call center of the telephone company, and this one answers him. And it does not come undone.

What should Tom say, maybe he has connection problems with his manager and can’t solve them.

He tries to call the number of the Wind, and this Flavia Vento answers him, who then gets these strange ideas.

Words, words to the Wind, Wind precisely: words, words, words.

“Hi it’s me… my love ”. “Good evening Tom ..”

The land of toys

Could it have been like this? That Tom was looking for a call center and was it Flavia instead? Or that she was looking for love instead was a gig?

Or that the cruise control of both of them, she gave a bit of the numbers and did Flavia mistake Tom for Jerry?

Yet it would have been beautiful and romantic: a Hollywood star who falls in love with a local star, woos her away Whatsapp like an ordinary teenager, and asks her some change for the ticket to come and see her. For the subway.

Fantastic.

The truth will never be known.

But think that, really, we are all fresh is now safe.

The land of fools and toys.

And we bet that, in this land of toys, Tom the magnanimous, a phone call, true, to Flavia will be serious?

Read also: https://www.adhocnews.it/caro-mario-monti-uninformazione-democratica-non-cera-nem even-ai-tuoi-tempi-video/

www.facebook.com/adhocnewsitalia

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS: NEWS.GOOGLE.IT