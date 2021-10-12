Tom Cruise: “What happened to his face?”, The last photo divides the social networks

‘What did Tom Cruise do to his face?’ the fans of the Top Gun star wondered on social media, posting various memes, photos and videos of the actor.

Tom Cruise, at the age of 59, he is one of the longest-running action heroes in film history but on Saturday night his fans literally went crazy for the photo of her face, claiming that the actor has become unrecognizable. The Hollywood star appeared on television while enjoying Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco.

Tom was enjoying the San Francisco Giants match against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park with his son Connor Cruise, 26. As soon as it was noticed by the cameras, the fans flooded the social networks and most of the users started wondering: “but what happened to his face? “.

On Twitter, fans said they were skeptical that Cruise was really the man framed by the director, others thought about plastic surgery while some even compared his appearance to Canadian comedian Norm MacDonald, the former SNL star who passed away this month. last: “Norm faked his own death only to kill Tom and continue living his life as the action star. ”

However, some users jumped in its defense. One fan, for example, wrote: “Tom Cruise is probably just putting on some weight because he’s not shooting a movie right now, the fact that he’s being made fun of for his looks is lousy in my opinion.. “