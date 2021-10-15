News

Tom Cruise, what touches have you done on your face? The explanation of the cosmetic surgeons

Two cosmetic surgeons recently talked about Tom Cruise, revealing what facial retouching the actor would have undergone before his last public appearance.

Tom Cruise has now been in the spotlight for almost 40 years, he’s ready to return to theaters with two of his most famous franchises, but it’s the obvious touch-ups to the action star’s face that have recently caught the attention of fans. Two cosmetic surgeons said the Mission Impossible star, judging from her latest public outing, may have “gone too far” with fillers.

This weekend Cruise, who will celebrate his 60th birthday next July, appeared in the crowd at a San Francisco Giants baseball game with his son Connor and left many fans in awe of his “swollen” face.

Dr. Nyla Raja, founder of Medispa clinics in Cheshire and Harley Street, revealed during a FEMAIL interview: “It appears that Tom overdid his wrinkle injections and dermal fillers, which had a negative effect on his appearance. If the facial structures of each individual patient are not taken into account, faces can appear distorted and unnatural with fillers.“.

Tom Cruise: “What happened to his face?”, The last photo divides the social networks

Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, suggests that Cruise’s latest look, which baffled some of his fans, could be due to a few extra pounds and a trip to a cosmetic clinic: “Tom looks significantly different in his more recent photos and I would suggest it’s a combination of weight gain and dermal fillers“.

As we age, we lose average facial volume and our skin elasticity is reduced, which is why our skin sags and relaxes. Tom’s cheeks look tight and puffy due to the fillers placed in that area and this makes his eyes look much smaller and gives him a ‘squirrel’ look.. “Concluded Dr. Perry.


