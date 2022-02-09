Tom Cruise will leave the saga after the eighth film

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will be the last two films in which Tom Cruise will play Agent Ethan Hunt. The sad news comes from Variety.

The news may surprise you and you will not like it anyway: Tom Cruise will greet the agent Ethan Hunt with Mission: Impossible 8. Counting that the first Mission: Impossible was released in 1996 and the eighth will arrive in theaters in 2024, we can say that the relationship between the actor and the character has become a real fusion, a symbiosis that could recall that between theEddie Brock from Tom Hardy And Venom.

The news we never wanted to read

The news of the unparalleled farewell Tom the franchise comes from the authoritative Variety, which dedicates a long article to the economic problems that Covid has caused to the most important studios, forced to continually interrupt the various processes. Then we talk about Paramount and Tom Cruise who wants at all costs to finish filming Mission: Impossible 8 before the release of Mission: Impossible 7. Finally we read:

The idea is to make the seventh and eighth films a farewell to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, the highlight of the entire series, as an insider puts it. Which means the star and McQuarrie feel more urgent to give the super spy a blast goodbye. Initially the last two films were to be shot at the same time, but then the project was abandoned. Shooting for the eighth film is about to begin in South Africa.

Here it is the bitter truth. Obviously we are destroyed, but it is also true that Tom Cruise on 3 July he turns 60 and, despite being in great shape, he certainly cannot continue forever to fly planes and hang on skyscrapers and so on. After all, an agent Hunt the agent would no longer be less reckless Hunt, unless the series takes a nostalgic and comical drift as it did with the saga of Bad Boyswhose last chapter Bad Boys for Life he showed us the detectives Lowry And Burnett with glasses and some bacon. We doubt that much though Cruise how much Paramount are willing to joke about any ailments of Huntalthough Tom he has shown himself to be self-deprecating by playing the disgusting producer Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder. The next film in the series, Mission: Impossible 7will be released on July 14, 2023.