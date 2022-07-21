Tom Cruise will make over $100 million with Top Gun: Maverick

And Leonardo DiCaprio will take 30 million for his Apple movie with Martin Scorsese and Will Smith will take 35 million for his new Netflix movie.

How much do actors earn in Hollywood today? A Variety study on star salaries says things haven’t changed much in 30 years. In 1996, in the wake of The MaskJim Carrey was asking $20 million to play the tripped. A brand that still acts as a master standard for studios today.

Top Gun: Maverick is a hit thanks to Venom 2, according to the bosses of Sony Pictures

$20 million, that’s what gets Joaquin Phoenix to turn joker 2 (he who had taken “only” $4.5 million for Joker in 2019). This is what Netflix pays to Chris Hemsworth to turn Tyler Rake 2. That’s what Ryan Reynolds and will ferrell win to play again Scroodge on Apple. Vin Diesel also take a check for the same amount for Fast & Furious 10.

Some are above the fray. Leonardo DiCapriofor example, convinced Apple to give him $30 million to work with Martin Scorsese again in Killers of the Flower Moon. Same for Brad Pitt, who will take the wheel of a Formula 1 for the streamer, while Will Smith had negotiated (before the slap) $35 million to be a runaway slave in Emancipationfor Netflix.

Mickey Rourke pays Tom Cruise: “He’s been playing the same damn role for 35 years”

Phenomenal acting stamps. But what really pays off, the real jackpot, is the interest on entries! Dwayne Johnsonfor example, requested $22.5 million to transform into black adam in the upcoming DC superhero movie. But in addition, he will receive millions as a producer and will be paid to promote on the side.

The overall champion in this field is called Tom Cruise. For a while, the actor has accepted lower salaries, to better recover on the entries. Thus, he will be paid only 12 to 14 million dollars for the next two films Impossible mission. On the other hand, it will touch a significant percentage from the first results at the box office. Even before the studio reached its break-even point. Thus, in the case of Top Gun: Maverickwhich is at $1.2 billion in worldwide revenue, Tom Cruise will touch the modest sum of 100 million dollars, or even more.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise“says a studio executive, quoted by Variety, noting that Cruise is superhuman when it comes to traveling the world to promote his films. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.”

Far behind, we note in the rest of the ranking the very small number of actresses. Millie Bobby Brownfor example, will receive 10 million dollars to return to play Enola Holmes on Netflix.

And the love of art in all this? Some are still ready to lower their fees for the cause. Robert Downey Jr.., Matt Damon and Emily Bluntsupporting roles in Oppenheimeraccepted $4 million each, just for the pleasure of being able to work with Christopher Nolan…