Tom Cruise, Will Smith… Hollywood star salaries revealed

A survey has revealed the salaries of Hollywood’s biggest stars in 2022 and whether Tom Cruise, thanks to Top Gun: Maverickis at the top of the list, some positions surprise.

Even if the French are renowned for their difficulty in talking about money and especially salary, it must be admitted that, like those of football players, the salaries of stars have always been a great subject of discussion, fascination and let’s face it, jealousy . Not long ago, we just learned that Tom Cruise was going to get a very big salary for Top Gun 2thanks to the many spectators.

Indeed, if the actors and actresses receive a fixed salary, like any average employee, some also pocket a percentage of receipts, which depends on the success of the film in theaters. Thus, if the interpreter of Maverick received a first pay of 13 million dollars, a survey revealed by the magazine variety indicates that in fact, the actor pocketed $100 million for his performancea figure that buries the salary of all the most bankable actors and actresses of the moment.

Tom Cruise rolling over the competition with Top Gun 2

In second, third and fourth place in the ranking of the biggest salaries, Apple TV+ takes control and proves that it has no fear (and that money is not an issue). Thus, we find Will Smith for his film Emancipationwhich is scheduled for release in 2023 on the platform, Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon as well as Brad Pitt for a future film on Formula 1. Besides, actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell also find themselves in the high part of the ranking thanks to another Apple TV+ film, Spirited, a Christmas musical. We also note that the two actors receive a similar salary of 20 million dollars, as much as Chris Hemsworth for Extraction 2Vin Diesel for for FastX or even Tom Hardy for Venom 3.

The release of films on platforms logically raises the question of the percentage of receipts since, unlike films released in theaters, those released on platforms do not generate money in the same way. This is what Scarlett Johansson complained about, who attacked Disney, after learning that Black Widow was going to be released simultaneously on Disney +, which therefore reduced its premium on the receipts of the film. Even if Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell could touch a percentage more, we doubt that he reaches that of Cruise for Top Gun 2.

No women on the horizon – Table published by the Variety website

Note, moreover, that some actors are also producers of the films in which they play and that therefore, their final pay will be much higher than that announced by the table, which does not take into account these additional incomes, such as those received by the stars for the marketing and promotion of the film. variety reports that Dwayne Johnson, paid 22.5 million for black adamis set to receive millions more for producing the film and promoting it on his personal social media.

Thus Denzel Washington, producer of Equalizer 3or Vin Diesel, producer of FastX, will therefore see their cachet increased. It is also interesting to note how sequels can pay big dividends for actorssince by signing his return to Aquaman and The Lost KingdomJason Momoa would have doubled his salary and could collect 15 million dollars, almost as much as Joaquin Phoenix who would pocket 20 million for joker 2while the first part had brought him “only” 4.5 million.

For Nolan and Gerwig, equal pay matters – Table published by Variety

Finally, in the eighteenth position, a woman appears. Margot Robbie, paid as much as her partner Ryan Gosling for Barbiethe film by Greta Gerwig, and therefore finds itself in first position in the female ranking with 12.5 million dollars, as much as Steve Carell who lends his voice to Gru in Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru. We are pleasantly surprised to discover that the young Millie Bobby Brown is part of this ranking for Enola Holmes 2 and that she will pocket more than Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.

If the salaries of actorsOppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s next film, seem pretty low, the magazine variety declares that some actors are ready to lower their usual salary to have the privilege of playing for a filmmaker like Nolan, and that above all, like Tom Cruise, they could pocket much more depending on the success of the filmwhich we can’t wait to see.