Tom Cruise works on 4 projects with Christopher McQuarrie, among which there is also a musical

After several filmmakers like Brian De Palma or JJ Abrams, the director Christopher McQuarrie ended up taking control of the mission impossible series from its fifth installment.

Thus, since 2015, the tandem formed by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie has been in full collaboration with the films in the franchise, preparing the seventh and eighth installments in two parts under the title Mission Impossible: Death Sentence.

But beyond Mission Impossible, director and actor are working on other very varied film projects, including a musical movie.

This has been detailed Discussing Filmwhere you have broken down the four new projects in which Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie will work.

The first of them is the film that Tom Cruise will shoot in real space and that will be directed by Doug Liman (Chaos Walking, Confined, Edge of Tomorrow). McQuarrie will serve as producer alongside Cruise, with a first draft of the script written by Cruise himself.

Still without an official title, this action movie will take Tom Cruise to shoot on the International Space Station itself joining forces with billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX program and NASA, although nothing is yet known about the plot of the film.

The other projects that the medium details are “a new action-thriller franchise”, “a Les Grossman-centric project” and “a song-and-dance musical”although not many details have been given about these productions.

In the meantime, we can ease the wait with the next installment of Mission Impossible, which will feature the wildest stunts in the entire saga. We’ve already seen Tom Cruise hanging from the top of a biplane as he flies upside down, so we can expect anything from this movie to the next.

Apart from having Tom Cruise again, Mission Impossible Death Sentence part one will have the actors back Ving Rhames (TheLocksmith), Henry Cherny (The Righteous), simon pegg (The Heritage), rebecca ferguson (Dune), vanessa kirby (Fragments of a woman) and Frederick Schmidt (Big Gold Brick).

Among the new signings of the film we find aa Hayley Atwell (What would happen if…?), Pom Klementieff (Thor: Love and Thunder), Shea Whighham (Fast & Furious 9), Esai Morales (Master Gardener), rob delaney (Dead Pool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Verma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) mark gatiss (confined) and Cary Elwes (Pray for us).

The film Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence Part 1 will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023 and its second part will arrive on June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 action movies that do not give you a single second of respite on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video.