Tom Cruise’s deepfake indistinguishable from the real Tom Cruise

How far has the technology behind the deepfake? Go ahead, far ahead, taking what it reproduces as an example Tom Cruise shared by the @deeptomcruise account on TikTok. Without this premise, it is difficult to think that it is not the famous actor, but rather a reproduction of him generated by artificial intelligence algorithms.

Tom Cruise’s deepfake all too realistic

To suggest the altered nature of the movie could be the voice, similar to that of the star, but not identical. The result is still surprising, especially if we consider that it was a single user of a social network that took care of it.

The large groups of the hi-tech world, starting with Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, have already implemented various initiatives with the aim of combating the phenomenon or at least limiting its potential abuses. In the wrong hands such a system could indeed become a weapon in the service of disinformation.

However, not all uses of deepfakes have malicious purposes. Recently the musician Steven Wilson used technology for the video of his new single SELF, taking on the guise of Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mark Zuckerberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Downey Jr, David Bowie, Paul McCartney and even Scarlett Johansson in minutes.