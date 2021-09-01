Tom Cruise’s fake videos and the ethical limit of deepfake

Between February and June a series of Tom Cruise videos have made tens of millions of views on Tik Tok presenting the actor in funny situations: while joking in a men’s clothing store or while doing a sleight of hand with coins or even while biting into a lollipop. Then, it turned out he wasn’t really Tom Cruise but a deepfake generated with artificial intelligence by visual effects artist Chris Umé with the help of a Cruise stunt double. It was such a successful operation that the author decided to open one AI company and called it Metaphysic. With the same deepfake technology, the first results led to the creation of a commercial for the Gillette razor and a campaign for the Belgian Football Association which brought back two deceased Belgian team managers.

In one of the last Star Wars spin-off historical characters from Princess Leia and young Jedi Luke Skywalker have been reconstructed with computer graphics without convincing fans of the saga. A Youtuber, Shamook, improved character rendering using deepfake technology, and his videos were so successful that they pushed the Lucasfilm to hire him. Deepfake technology started making headlines in 2017 when on Reddit some celebrity faces have been replaced with porn star ones. But, lately, there are several companies and people who are starting to use it to make films or, in fact, advertising campaigns, sometimes at the limit of the legal as showed the recent case of the documentary dedicated to the life of chef Anthony Bourdain, who died in 2018, whose voice in some points has been reconstructed through an artificial intelligence software that has analyzed tens of thousands of hours of audio and video archives to reproduce it indistinguishable from the original. The use of artificial intelligence was not initially disclosed to viewers, and Bourdain’s estranged wife highlighted the problem on Twitter.

There are several online smartphone apps that allow you to create deepfakes on photos and videos but Metaphysic goes further: Cruise’s videos took two and a half months to train an artificial intelligence model on real-life videos and images of the Hollywood star, capturing him from multiple angles and in as many lighting conditions as possible. This allows the AI ​​model to learn how the actor’s skin should react in different situationsi so as to be practically real. To generate videos that are even closer to the naturalness of human movements, shots taken with one of Cruise’s stunts were also used, overlaying other real physical characteristics, such as a mustache, taken by other people. This is because the idea behind these works is to show how it is more interesting to overlay real elements with AI rather than altering a video one frame at a time.

This is such a new technology that there are no clear rules on how to create and share deepfakes. Nor is it clear whether or when viewers should be notified that they are watching a deepfake, or what guidelines should govern the consent process. There are no rules according to which to draw a clear line not to be crossed. Cruise’s videos have not been removed and there have been no comments from the actor, regarding Tik Tok ua rule prohibits the publication of “synthetic or manipulated content that deceives users distorting the truth of events in a way that could cause harm ”. But this doesn’t seem to be the case, to the point that The account added a new Mariah Carey deepfake in July who, on the occasion, wears a black helmet with cat ears.