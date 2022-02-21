Tom Cruise’s first manager on his ‘terrible temper’: ‘He threw an album at me hard…hit me on the cheek’

Eileen Berlin, the first director of tom cruise has revealed details about the Mission: Impossible star’s “terrible temper,” claims that have followed Cruise since his earliest days in Hollywood.

Cruise He has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world primarily through action movies, gaining fame and praise for doing most of his own stunts, no matter how dangerous. The characters she plays are generally happy-go-lucky, but the world was shocked when her expletive-filled tirade on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7, which she addressed the crew for a violation of Covid-19 protocol. , filtered in the press.

Now, Berlin has said that his father bullied him as a child and that the rage inside him is the result of a difficult childhood. She also revealed that she gave him a photo album with articles about him in teen magazines for his 19th birthday, but his response was to yell at her and throw the album at her face, hitting her cheek.

“Tommy had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his natural father. He was in a bad mood and would get angry with a snap of your fingers. It was as if something was smoldering and was going to boil and explode. I attribute it to his insecurity. I gave him an album of all his teen magazine ads for his 19th birthday. He yelled, ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines.’ He had told me that he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album at me hard and hit me on the cheek,” Berlin said.

In the leaked tape obtained by British tabloid The Sun, Cruise had called out the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for being lax with Covid-19 restrictions and failing to maintain social distancing. He also stressed how important it is to show Hollywood and world governments that movies can be shot in an environment safe from the virus.

He reportedly said, “I’m on the phone with all the shitty studios at night, the insurance companies, the producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise told the crew on set. . Do you understand the responsibility you have? Because I will take care of your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” he added, according to the tape.

Mission: Impossible 7, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his allies facing a new global threat. The film brings back Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt as well. Haley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes debut in the franchise with this film.