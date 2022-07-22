Tom Cruise’s Huge Payday for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise’s old days will be more than comfortable thanks to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

He has been at the pinnacle of the Hollywood film industry for over 40 years. And thanks to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise is officially the highest-earning movie star. According to a ranking revealed by “Variety”, the 60-year-old actor should pocket 100 million dollars thanks to the blockbuster. “Top Gun: Maverick,” which the protagonist produces, is now Paramount’s highest-grossing film, grossing $1.2 billion worldwide.

“Most actors aren’t worth what they earn, but Tom Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson are worth their salaries,” a studio head told Variety, noting Tom Cruise’s excellent ability to promote his movies around the world. Dwayne Johnson meanwhile took home $22.5 million for “Black Adam.”

What’s next after this ad

Will Smith takes second place in the standings. The 53-year-old actor pocketed $35 million for his role in “Emancipation,” which will air soon on Apple TV+. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are tied. The two actors won $30 million respectively, one for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and the other for a Formula 1 movie, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

What’s next after this ad

Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction 2”), Denzel Washington (“Equalizer 3”), Vin Diesel (“Fast X”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker 2”), Tom Hardy (“Venom 3”), Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds (“Spirited”) have all earned $20 million for their films. Further down the list were the stars of the highly anticipated ‘Barbie,’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, taking home $12.5 million each.