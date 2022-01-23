Tom Cruise’s new film will truly be shot in space

For once while we are sitting in the cinema we will not look at special effects, but the real space! Tom Cruise’s new film will be shot in orbit.

Many times we have told you about some ldream ocation of movies and tv series. But we had not yet had to explain to you that an entire set of an American blockbuster will be based outside of Earth’s orbit. But it is just like that and the protagonist of this film – it should be said – is spatial Tom Cruise. But it does not end there, from this idea in fact another much more “crazy” idea was born, namely that of creating one film production studio right in space.

A film production studio on the International Space Station

After the news ofluxury hotel in space, the race to conquer the universe does not stop. So the america company Axiom Space he decided to dock a film production studio on the International Space Station. To tell the CNBC that declares that an agreement has already been made between the Axiom and the Space Entertainment Enterprise, that is the company of the producers of the space film by Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow will shoot in space

But back to the Cruise film, will it really be shot in space? It seems so and Elon Musk is also financing and joining the project, who will provide the rocket with which to complete the enterprise, accompanying everyone to the space station. The title of the film will most likely be “Edge Of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow” and the director is Doug Liman.

When will filming begin on this film? It appears that the space flight has been booked for October and Tom, along with the director, will shoot for about 10 days before returning to Earth.