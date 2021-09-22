Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 at auction: world record value

Usually, the Porsche 928 used, are sold at auction at a price that does not go far from 17,000 euros. Which is why, a world record was achieved since the car used by Tom Cruise in the 1983 film, entitled Risky Business, was sold for an exorbitant price. In fact, the Porsche in question – from 1979 – which participated in the auction Barrett-Jackson 2021 which took place in Texas, was sold for 1,980,000 dollars (equal to 1,674,189 euros). Therefore, according to the auction houses, it would be a world record for the car of the German brand.

Undoubtedly, during the auction – during which cars were sold for the sum of 37.5 million dollars (31.7 million euros) – the car used by Tom Cruise was the undisputed star. In addition, according to what Barrett-Jackson said during the event in Texas, a 100% sales rate was recorded, setting 34 world records. One of the curiosities, which perhaps not everyone will know, is that the Porsche 928 – not only was it the car that appeared in the ’83 movie – but it was also used by Cruise himself to become familiar with the manual transmission.

The car in question is one of the three cars that were driven during the filming of the film, specifically – the 928 sold at auction – is the “protagonist” of the unforgettable chase scene. The choice to use the Porsche 928 within the film was made by the same writer and director of the film as well Paul Brickman. According to Brickman, in fact, the 911 model could seem too ordinary when compared to the former. Initially, the vehicle was green in color and was subsequently painted again in a light brown color, specifically to appear on set. Later, the Porsche 928 became one of the models belonging to a private collection. However, it is not clear who, now, has managed to grab the now iconic vehicle of the German brand – which has written a piece of Hollywood film history – at such a high price.