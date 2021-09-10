Tom Cruise’s ranch sold for $ 39.5 million

In the middle of the poplar groves and meadows that stretch for 130 hectares in the mountains of Telluride, Colorado, on the border of the National Forest, stands the majestic $ 39.5 million estate that Tom Cruise has just sold thanks to the intermediation of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

The brand, created in 1976, is part of the international network of which Italy Sotheby’s International Realty is the Italian branch, and shines for the very high quality of service that has distinguished the Sotheby’s auction house for more than two centuries. From the top of the escarpment where it is located, the view obsequiously embraces sixteen hills dominated by unspoiled nature and seems to pay homage to such greatness, fitting naturally into the surrounding environment.

The actor’s ranch dates back to 1994 and was built by the famous Fortenberry Construction. The main house, almost 930 square meters, has exposed beams in bleached cedar, walls covered in wood with dovetail joinery and native stone. Two of the lounges are enriched with wood-burning fireplaces and large windows overlooking the slopes and snow-capped mountains. The house is surrounded by heated stone patios. This solution creates a connection with the outside, but manages to maintain the warmth and intimate atmosphere of a mountain hut, even in the immense spaces of a mind-boggling property that even boasts inside a spa treatment area, a large office and a media room.

Another smaller construction, intended for guest house, it has an area of ​​150 square meters, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. No wonder that the deal was concluded by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in just two months, representing what, in the words of agents Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray, was “a unique opportunity”, for its exclusivity and attention to detail that reaches “an unparalleled level of perfection.”

