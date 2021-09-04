Tom Cruise’s request to shoot Top Gun 2 revealed: “I want him too …”

Tom Cruise he said yes to Top Gun sequel but on one condition: to be back in the cast Val Kilmer. The latter wore the role of the villain in the first film Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky. “Tom said Top Gun 2 made no sense without Val”producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People. Recently Kilmer, who struggled with throat cancer, talked about his special friendship with Cruise: “It was fun to play the conflict between our characters, but I actually always thought of Tom as a friend and we always supported each other. Top Gun 2? The producers wanted me, Tom wanted me. He couldn’t. be cooler. Tom and I picked up where we left off. It was great to meet again. “