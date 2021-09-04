Tom Cruise’s request to shoot Top Gun 2 revealed: “I want him too …”

Tom Cruise he said yes to Top Gun sequel but on one condition: to be back in the cast Val Kilmer. The latter wore the role of the villain in the first film Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky. “Tom said Top Gun 2 made no sense without Val”producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People. Recently Kilmer, who struggled with throat cancer, talked about his special friendship with Cruise: “It was fun to play the conflict between our characters, but I actually always thought of Tom as a friend and we always supported each other. Top Gun 2? The producers wanted me, Tom wanted me. He couldn’t. be cooler. Tom and I picked up where we left off. It was great to meet again. “
When the Top Gun sequel comes out
Top Gun Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 feature film, will be released in theaters at May 2022. THEJoseph Kosinski’s film was supposed to be released in July 2019, but was postponed to June 2020 to improve aerial footage. Date canceled due to the Covid-19 emergency. The film was then moved in vain to December 2020, July 2021 and November 2021. Now Paramount has assured that it will be released in the spring of next year. Top Gun 2 tells the Maverick’s new life thirty years after the end of the first film.