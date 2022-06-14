Tom Cruise’s Salary In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Doesn’t Seem That Spectacular (But There’s A Catch) – Movie News

He is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and big enough to attract people to theaters. That translates, necessarily, into a great benefit for him.

Among the highest paid actors in Hollywood for a single film we find, for example, Keanu Reeves, who received about 30 million dollars for The Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions. Robert Downey Jr. is also around, who took about 20 million for his role in Avengers: Endgame; and Sandra Bullock who received the same amount for Gravity. Impressive salaries that make us see Tom Cruise’s salary in Top Gun: Maverick somewhat lower than it should be.

According to Forbes, the actor would have received 12.5 million dollars. But don’t let this figure fool you. The reality is that the premiere of the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick has set a new record for Cruise and the trick is in the percentage he receives for box office results. In her contract it appears that she will receive 10% of the proceeds from the first dollar of profit, that is, after Paramount -the producer- has received her part. Till the date, it is likely that the protagonist received 30 million, with the possibility of reaching 90 million, even more, depending on how the tape fares in the coming weeks.

To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this film. In just three days the actor has achieved 40% of what he received for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)which is, until now, the film that has earned him the most money. Top Gun: Maverick It has already given Cruise the best opening weekend of his entire career and, if the predictions are true and he ends up giving him close to 100 million, it would break the industry record for the most money received by a single project.

Tom Cruise He is considered by many to be one of the last great Hollywood stars, along with Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Meryl Streep. At the moment, there are few actors who have achieved the same impact and influence that those names have and, although it may seem that they are fading, the results of Maverick They say the opposite. People are looking forward to seeing them in action.

The success of the film directed by Joseph Kosinski also speaks to us about the situation of cinemas. After two years paralyzed by the health pandemic, in recent months there have been several films that have devastated. They are there Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (930 million) or batman (770). Top Gun: Maverick It has become the third highest grossing worldwide, with almost 750 million dollars. What does this list tell us? That the cinema has returned, but it remains to be seen if what remains is only ‘blockbuster’ or there is an outlet for another type of cinema.

