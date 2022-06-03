Tom Cruise’s strong response when asked about Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise He is one of the great stars of Hollywood. Currently the actor is going through one of the best moments of his professional career. The recent premiere of Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the ’80s classic, returned it to the top of the box office, becoming one of the most successful titles of Cruise’s career, as well as one of the most promising of the year.

Despite the fame surrounding the 59 year old performer, there is an aspect of his life that everyone wonders about but little is known. The sentimental life of the star Mission Impossible it is a great mystery. Although at the beginning of his career he was associated with many women and even married three times, in recent years absolutely nothing is known about his sentimental life.

Tom Cruise is back on screen with Top Gun: Maverick

Of all his relationships, one of the most remembered was the one he had with Nicole Kidman, his second wife. The couple met in the late 1980s while filming Thunder days (Days of Thunder). The courtship between the two was not very extensive, since on December 24, 1990 they said yes. Some years later, already as husband and wife, they became the parents of Isabella Jane and Connor Antony, whom they adopted. In February 2001, Cruise shocked the world by divorcing Kidman.

An old interview recently resurfaced in which a journalist asks the actor about his personal life and on his relationship with Nicole Kidman. Reporter Peter Overton of 60 minutes, begins to question him about his relationship with the actress and asks if she had been the love of his life. Somewhat awkwardly, the actor responds with a laugh and asks how he’s supposed to answer that question.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were a couple for more than 10 years

However, not satisfied with Tom’s initial reaction, he tries to dig further into the type of relationship he had with his ex-wife. She even asks if she wanted Nicole to be happy and for her to get married again.

The tension escalates even further when Overton doesn’t stop and continues to question the actor. visibly dazed, decides to put the journalist in his place. “Peter. Peter. You want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know. So, I’m telling you right now, put your manners back.” Cruise tells him angry and with a penetrating look.

The interview dates back to 2005, when Cruise was already in a relationship with the actress. Katie Holmes and with whom he married and had a daughter, until they separated in 2012.

Last year, Nicole Kidman He experienced a similar situation when a journalist asked him about his marriage to Cruise. The actress was promoting her film Being the Ricardos, when the journalist asked her if she was referring to her relationship with the actor.

The oscar winner He strongly denied that he was referring to that. In addition, he made it clear to her that his question seemed “sexist” to him, since if it were a man he would not have suggested something similar to her.

