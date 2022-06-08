Tom Cruise’s superbike in ‘Top Gun’ and other fabulous models he has ridden in his movies

When Cruise premiered top gun in 1986, the film not only established him as the most famous action movie actor in the world, but it made two things fashionable: leather aviator jackets and high-performance Kawasakis. In the second part of it, neither of them are missing. In fact, superbikes are not lacking in any of Cruise’s films…

The union of motorcycle and cinema has produced some iconic scenes in the history of the seventh art; Steve McQueen jumping over the barbed wire the great escapeGregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn riding a Vespa during their Holidays in RomeDoctor Jones and his son Indiana fleeing from the Nazis in a sidecar during the last crusade…and Tom Cruise in his role as Maverick revving up his Superbike alongside the fighters about to take off in top gun.

They say that this film multiplied by ten the requests to enter the air force and also the sales of that motorcycle in which the protagonist walked the curves of an impressive Kelly McGillis.



Tom Cruise himself drives the motorcycles on which he appears in his films

It was not surprising, therefore, that the sequel to that film did not lack the “motorcycle moment” that brings us back to a taller Tom Cruise but equally a lover of speed on two wheels. In fact, the actor has always been, according to his own confession, a lover of motorcycles. He has a wide collection of models and usually escapes -conveniently protecting his privacy by a black helmet- to shoot with one of them in Los Angeles.

read also

But beyond his personal tastes, Cruise knows very well that a film hero seems much more so if he drives a motorcycle and any action scene is more exciting if there is a large-capacity motorcycle in it doing impossible maneuvers.

And for that reason the New York actor is always concerned that his films do not lack vertiginous motorcycle scenes. And he doesn’t serve just any motorcycle; Cruise has driven some of the best, fastest and most exclusive models in his films.

“Top Gun” (1986): Kawasaki GPZ900R



image description

Tom liked that bike so much and is so grateful that he bought it at the end of filming and today it is part of his private collection. Initially, it had to be a Honda VF 500, but the wing brand refused to give it up knowing that Cruise would fly it without a helmet and that contravened its internal code. Faced with this refusal, the production company chose to buy two Kawasakis at a local dealership.

The GPZ900R was the first production bike to feature a liquid-cooled in-line 4-cylinder with a 16-valve cylinder head. It had a capacity of 908 cc and delivered 115 hp, an outrage for the time. Its top speed exceeded 243 km/h and it accelerated in the 400 and 1,000 faster than any other motorcycle at the time.

“Mission Impossible 2” (2000): Triumph Speed ​​Triple



Tom Cruise rides a Triumph Speed ​​Triple motorcycle in a scene from “Mission Impossible 2” OLYCOM

In his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible, Cruise unleashes his love of riding motorcycles. In the second installment of the saga, he rode a Triumph Speed ​​Triple, at that time the most performing naked of the English house. The action scenes were hampered by an inexplicable continuity glitch that made the bikes magically go from riding asphalt tires to studded wheels. They say that it cost director John Woo never to direct again in Hollywood. The three-cylinder engine of that Speed ​​Triple had a capacity of 950 cc and had a power of 110 CV. The current cubica 1160 and delivers almost 180 hp.

“Mission Impossible 3” (2006): Triumph Scrambler



Tom Cruise, riding a Triumph Scrambler, in the third installment of “Mission: Impossible”

Cruise personally asked to repeat with the British Triumph in the third installment of his adventures as Ethan Hunt. That year the British brand released its new Scrambler model – the original was one of Steve McQueen’s favorites – and Cruise wanted to honor him in that way. The Scrambler at the time was an 865cc, 55bhp twin-cylinder. The current version of 1200 cc and 90 hp is available in the Triumph catalogue. In fact, a 1960s Triumph Bonneville from the actor’s private collection also appeared briefly in that film, and just in case, he also bought the Scrambler used on the set.

“Night and Day” (2010): Ducati Hypermotard



Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, on a Ducati Hypermotard, in the movie “Night and Day” Reuters

In the film, in which he shared the leading role with Cameron Diaz, Cruise self-parodied his role as a secret agent and perhaps for this reason he had relative success, but the actor once again demonstrated good taste in motorcycle matters. On that occasion the bike chosen was an incredible Ducati Hypermotard, one of the most radical within the already radical catalog of the Italian house. The bike was a 95 hp 1100 powered by a classic Ducati L-twin engine. A lighter “fake” Hypermotard was also used for the stunt scenes on an Aprilia 450 base. The current version pumps out 950cc and delivers 114bhp.

“Mission Impossible 5: Rogue Nation” (2015): BMW S1000RR



Tom Cruise drove a BMW S1000RR in “Mission Impossible 5: Rogue Nation”

Cruise had signed a generous agreement with BMW so that all the vehicles that appeared in the MI movies would be of the Bavarian brand – just like the producers of James Bond – and in this case it is an amazing BMW S1000RR, the “Superbike” of the german house An explosive motorcycle based on the official competition ones and that in fact has a circuit configuration. The 2015 S1000 RR was close to 200 hp; this year’s reaches 207. A racing beast worthy of Ethan Hunt.

“Mission Impossible 6: Fallout (2018)”: BMW R Nine T Scrambler



Tom Cruise, at the wheel of a BMW R Nine T Scrambler in the movie “Mission Impossible 6: Fallout”

BMW was still the official supplier of vehicles and in this sixth installment Cruise puts himself at the controls of a beautiful R Nine T Scrambler with which he traveled at full speed in the opposite direction through the famous and crazy roundabout around the Parisian Arc de Triomphe. That year’s version mounted a classic BMW ‘R’ boxer engine of 1,170 cc and a maximum power of 110 hp, figures that the 2022 model currently maintains. In that film, a second protagonist motorcycle also appears fleetingly. Lisa Faust (played by actress Rebecca Ferguson) drives a Triumph Tiger 800. This year’s R Nine T.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022): Kawasaki Ninja H2 R Carbon



Tom Cruise during the filming of ‘Top Gun Maverick’

If in that first top gun the presence of Kawasaki was casual, since it was not the expected motorcycle, in this one the opposite happens and the Kobe brand made sure to give not one but 4 units of the amazing Ninja H2 R Carbon with which Maverick repeats the mythical scene of the race against a fighter on the runway. Its 1,000 cc four-cylinder engine is equipped with a centrifugal compressor that helps it deliver 231 hp, for a top speed of close to 300 km/h, making it the fastest on the market among series models.