Tom Felton admits regretting his behavior towards Emma Watson

In his autobiography, actor Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, admits having behaved inappropriately towards Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione. Explanations.

11 years after the release of the last film in the saga, Tom Felton has published his memoirs in a book entitled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. There are many revelations about the life behind the scenes of the filming of the films Harry Potter.

Even if today, Tom Felton and Emma Watson are on good terms as we could see during the meeting of the 20 years, the interpreter of the great rival of Harry Potter reveals that he has not always been tender with his co-star.

” I’m ashamed of my behavior “said Tom Felton vis-à-vis Emma Watson

In his autobiography, the British actor reveals in the columns ofInsider that there was some rivalry between children playing characters from Hogwarts houses where Gryffindor and Slytherin clans had naturally formed. Tom Felton returns in particular to an anecdote of which he is anything but proud.

When Emma Watson was only 9 years old, the actor who plays Malfoy and Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle) made fun of her for performing a little show in her dressing room during lunch break: ” We thought we were a little cooler, we listened to rap. […] We giggled during Emma’s performance, and we laughed especially hard when she started dancing. »

The actor recognizes that this contemptuous behavior was really unwelcome on his part: “ We were just little shitheads, mostly because we were uncomfortable and thought fucking with him was cool, but Emma was clearly hurt by our indelicate reaction. I felt dumb, for good reason. I apologized and Emma accepted my apology. he confessed.

Tom Felton testifies to the sexualization that Emma Watson suffered from an early age

On the other hand, Tom Felton realized that Emma Watson had other, much more serious problems to deal with: Emma was the one who had the most delicate situation to manage and this, from a very young age. The pressures she was under went beyond having to deal with stupid boys… She was treated like an adult in many ways from the day she was cast.. »

He concludes his testimony on the sexualization of which the interpreter of Hermione paid the price: “ Girls are unfairly sexualized in the media and elsewhere… The last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – friendly, safe and family-friendly, was Josh and I making fun of her dancing. That’s why I’m ashamed of this memory of our behavior. »

Fortunately, the two actors are bound by a strong friendship since it was Emma Watson who wrote the preface to her memoirs in which she describes the actor as ” soulmate […] who knows – really knows – what is happening to you and what you are going through without anything needing to be said. »

Memoirs of Tom Felton Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up were published in Penguin Books.