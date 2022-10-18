Tom Felton and Emma Watson were in love?

Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, published the book on October 13 Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizardin which he recounted what it was like to grow up in the shadow of his successful character and his relationship with Emma Watson.

The 36-year-old actor detailed in his book how one night he escaped from the rehabilitation center in Malibu, where he was admitted for alcoholism, and in an attempt to walk several kilometers to a bar he frequented in West Hollywood, he entered a gas station.

Behind the counter an old man gave him $20, a bottle of water, and asked him a life-changing question: “Are you rich enough?”

The answer was obvious, at age 9 Felton starred as the villain Draco Malfoy in one of the most successful films in the history of world cinema, but that old man’s question was something that made him question and amend his life.

He said that he initially didn’t want to write his story and was only writing his memoirs to keep until his friend Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, encouraged him.

“Emma (Watson) was such an encouraging force to say, ‘This is going to resonate with people.’ It really wouldn’t seem right to just talk about all the fluffy stuff… After encouraging me, they gave me a little more confidence in myself.” to say, ‘You know what? This happened and it’s part of my life,” he said.

What happened between Tom Felton and Emma Watson?

In December of last year, during the Harry Potter Christmas reunion, Watson admitted that she fell in love with Felton on the set of the films. For her part, in her book the actor expressed that he “loves and admires her as a person in a way that he could never explain to anyone else.”

Although a decade after filming the last Harry Potter film, Felton and Watson have only been good friends, he said he went to her to read her the sketches for his book.

“I was a little hesitant to talk about my family about my personal life, not just about the big moments, but also about some of the bad ones. Obviously, there’s going to be a fear of sharing that with the world. She was a big influence in saying: ” No, tell everything. Believe in yourself. People will really connect with this,” she stated.

He also said that initially he did not get along with Watson and in auditions he disparaged his acting talent.

What Tom Felton commented on other Harry Potter characters

In the book, the actor shared memories that he has with almost all the characters of Harry Potter. He described Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid and died on October 14 at the age of 72, as being effusive, full of humor and cracking jokes on set.

“That was Robbie through and through. He had a sharp adult sense of humor, but he was also brilliant with kids,” he said.

Regarding the actor Alan Rickman, who died in 2016 and played Severus Snape, he stated that he was “a relentlessly kind and generous man (…) I loved that he stayed in character every time we had children who went on the set. He would scare them by saying, ‘Hi, I’m Snape,’ and they’d be like, ‘Oh my God, why is he being so nice to me? “.

He also commented that Jason Isaacs, who played his Death Eater father Lucius Malfoy, read the book.

Main news source: USA Today.