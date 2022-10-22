Tom Felton ‘ashamed’ of making fun of Emma Watson in Harry Potter

MADRID, 22 Oct. (CultureLeisure) –

Tom Felton and Emma Watson they showed off their friendship in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsthe special that brought together the stars of the saga to celebrate 20 years of the franchise, but it seems that They didn’t always get along so well. The actor has released his memoirs, in which he has confessed that he feels “ashamed” of having made fun of his partner during the first movie.

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard is he title of memoriesin which he reports that During the filming of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Watson did a dance show for his teammates in his dressing room.

“We snickered at Emma’s showand the giggles got louder as she danced,” Felton wrote. “We were just some shit kidslargely out of awkwardness and because we thought teasing was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our reaction. I felt a bit of an idiot, and rightfully so.”

Felton admitted that Watson was the one who faced the most difficulties in the wake of fame. “The pressures he experienced went beyond having to deal with stupid guys. In many ways, was treated like an adult from the day she was elected. It is a phenomenon that, I think, can be more difficult for girls than for boys. They are unfairly sexualized in the media and beyond. the last thing i neededin an environment that should have been, and usually was, safe, friendly and familiar, was that Josh Herdman and me we laughed at his dance”, said. “That’s why I’m embarrassed remembering our behavior. And that’s why I I’m glad our friendship didn’t sink because of my callousness.”he concluded.

According to Felton, Watson accepted his apology and their friendship became something very important in both their lives. “I don’t think he was in love with Emma, ​​but he loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain,” he said.