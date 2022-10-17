Tom Felton confessed that he “always had a secret love” for Emma Watson

Tom Felton confessed that he had a secret love for Emma Watson during the filming of “Harry Potter”

The star of “Harry Potter”, Tom Feltonrevealed that he had romantic feelings for his co-star Emma Watson. In addition, she admitted that everything started badly with her cast partner and that during the filming of the first film she did not speak to him.

The 35-year-old actor admitted there was “a sparkbetween him and the 32-year-old actress in his new memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” obtained by the dario TheEvening. Standard. “I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anyone else”Felton wrote in his book.

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger, while Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in British writer JK Rowling’s hit franchise. The two co-starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in all eight films in the series from 2001 to 2011.

In his new book, Felton shared that his Their relationship initially got off to a rocky start when they met as child actors.

She recalled her first meeting with Watson, which took place at an audition when he was 11 and she was 9. Felton recounted Watson pointing to a microphone and asking, “What’s that?” And he replied: “It means that they are recording us, obviously.”

“My relationship with Emma did not start wellFelton admitted. “She would have been forgiven for not wanting to have much to do with me. Everything got worse.”

Felton mostly avoided Watson after they were cast, spending his lunch breaks smoking cigarettes and listening to music with other actors.

Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis at the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in 2011 (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

The star of “The Flash” told a incident in which he and other cast members mocked Watson when she performed a dance routine for them at lunchtime. The actor explained that his group was derogatory.”

Watson was mocked during their dance. “We were just being bad guys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought we were fucking cool,” Felton explained.

“I felt a bit of an idiot, and rightfully so,” he added.

Felton and Watson eventually became close friends and have been the subject of romance rumors for years. In his memoir, Felton explained that the speculation was not entirely unfounded.

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​although maybe not in the way that people would want to hear,” he said. “That’s not to say there was never a spark between us. It definitely happened, just at different times.”

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in 2004

Felton said he first found out Watson had a crush on him when he was 15 and she was 12. Although he insisted his feelings for Watson were purely platonic, Felton said his girlfriend at the time suspected otherwise.

“Rumors began to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked it that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew immediately that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the old familiar phrase: ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Upon reflection, Felton said he doesn’t think he’s “ever been in love with Emma.”

“But I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anyone else… we were soul mates. I know for a fact that I will always have Emma’s support and she will always be by my side.”

KEEP READING:

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’, has died

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid’s actor in “Harry Potter”, passed away: where to see the complete saga?