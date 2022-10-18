Tom Felton confesses that Emma Watson was also his crush during ‘Harry Potter’ | Love 40

years after Harry Potter filming was completed, it continues to be an object of worship and a source of constant news. Just a few days ago we said goodbye to Robbie Coltrane, actor who brought Hagrid to life, in sad news for the franchise. And now Tom Felton It has given the positive face of something that we were completely unaware of.

In his biographical book in which he reviews how he lived the filming of the saga, the actor who gave life to Draco Malfoy reveals how during the many years he shared with his co-star Emma Watson, the interpreter became his crush. That was how Slytherin started to love Gryffindor (secretly).

“We were just being bad boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought we were fucking cool. My girlfriend at the time knew right away there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the old familiar phrase, ‘I love her like a sister. ‘ But there was more to it than that. That’s not to say there wasn’t a spark between us. There always was, just at different times. But I loved and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anyone else. “We were soul mates. I know for sure that I will always have Emma’s support and she will always be by my side,” Felton explained about that period.

A few words that appear in Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard and that come to endorse the good harmony between the two interpreters: “He was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had (…) he was very affectionate and compassionate towards me as a child and as an adult,” said Emma Watson.

And as in all children’s love stories that we remember, things did not start too well since he dedicated himself to playing some heavy jokes on her. The clumsiness of the boys is not only a thing of the anonymous but also occurs in the celebs.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson were not a couple

What we do know is that Tom Felton and Emma Watson were not a couple during or after the Harry Potter saga. They grew up together and are very good friends, but only that. “We are something, if that makes any sense,” the actor assured in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been really close for a long time. I adore her. I think she’s fantastic. On the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. Now you’re going to make me cry, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.”

Although in the movies we saw a feuding Malfoy and Granger, it is a relationship far removed from reality. Although he made her furious in front of the cameras, behind her there was a beautiful friendship. For Hermione, even more. It was in an interview with People in 2012 that she acknowledged that she had a complete crush on the bad guy in the story.

“During the first two movies I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. And he knows it. We talked about it and we still talk about it. We’re really good friends now, that’s cool. We like bad boys, he had a couple of years older than me and a skateboard. And really that was it, he used to do tricks. He was a really cool kid.”