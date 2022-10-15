Tom Felton declares his love for Emma Watson in his memoir

The actor Tom Feltonknown among other roles for giving life to Draco Malfoy in the eight films of the saga of Harry Potter, has confessed in his memoir than during the recording of the tapes based on the JK Rowling novels “had a secret love” by Emma Watsonthe actress who played his archenemy Hermione Granger.

“I’ve always had a secret crush on Emma, ​​although maybe not in the way that people would want to hear.”, stands out in Beyond the Wand (behind the magic wand). A love that has always been in the spotlight of fans of fiction, as both actors are among the most beloved away from the screen and the chemistry between the two is a fact that has been more than evident over time.

“I don’t think he was in love with Emma, ​​but he loved and admired her in a way that I can’t explain to anyone. We were soul mates”, adds Felton, who even admits having had a problem with his girlfriend at the time due to the bond that united him with the actress.

Emma Watson was in love

In the case of Emma Watson, the love for Tom Felton went further. “I entered the room where we gave private lessons. The task we had been given was to draw what we thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl in a backwards cap on a scooter. And I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him”, he stated during the reunion of the actors for the twentieth anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone.

Despite this, the friendship between the two never went further. “For more than 20 years we love each other in a special way. […] It’s one of the purest loves I can think of”, clarifies the interpreter in Felton’s book.

a bad start

Although the chemistry between Tom Felton and Emma Watson has improved over the years, the beginning of their work and personal relationship was not the best. Perhaps it helped that they were only ten or eleven years old when filming began, but Felton even assumes that Emma might not have wanted anything to do with him after what they did.

the actress of little women either Beauty and the Beast she was preparing a dance between scenes and Felton, along with other boys in the cast, went there to laugh at her. “We were dumb kids with no knowledge and we thought laughing was funny”.