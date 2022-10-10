Tom Felton, Draco in Harry Potter: “no one has brought more joy to so many generations than JK Rowling”

Tom Feltonwho played Draco Malfoy in all eight films in the “Harry Potter” series, is about to publish his memoir, “Beyond the Wand.”. Written while living in Los Angeles during the pandemic, he claims he kept and framed a note from JK Rowlingthe author of the books on which the films are based, who wrote to congratulate him on his performance in the sixth film, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

It must be remembered that last June, an interview given by Felton to British television went viral because the reporter who was doing it was prohibited from asking a question about JK Rowling.

In fact, it is said that in his book he only mentions Rowling three times. Although he said in an interview with The Times that this is more because he did not have much contact with her and not because it agrees with the cancellation that he has suffered from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint Y Emma Watsonwho have disqualified some of Rowling’s comments considered transphobic.

“I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she saidto be completely honest, but I often remember, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no one has done more on their own to bring joy to so many different generations and lifestyles“, Tom Felton explained in reference to Rowling.

He added: “I am constantly reminded of your positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her, but she’s always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

And whoever played the antithesis of Harry Potter was emphatic in pointing out: “I’m a professional. I am pro choice. I am pro life. I am pro discussion. I am for love. I don’t usually choose sides. I won’t go into specifics, but I enjoy reminding myself and others that many of my good friends have lifestyles or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with. We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences”.

Tom Felton is far from Draco Malfoy. And “Beyond the Wand” is the example. The book, which is published on October 13, has its origins when Felton, 35, began writing down the stories he told about himself at Comic Cons. And then, when he was in Los Angeles isolated by the pandemic, he turned those notes into a book in which he also talks about his alcoholism and his rehabilitation.

Felton has not stopped acting since he finished his cycle in “Harry Potter” and has several projects on the horizon, such as “Canyon Del Muerto”, in which he shares credits with Val Kilmer and Abigail Breslin.

VIDEO: Tom Felton shares anecdote with Alan Rickman