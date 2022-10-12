Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) supports JK Rowling accused of transphobia

Last month, we brought you this touching photo of Tom Felton, which proves that not all Slytherins have a heart of stone. And more recently, the actor who played the famous rival of the protagonist in the film franchise Harry Potter has decided to continue in this same dynamic, explicitly providing its support for the creator of the saga, JK Rowlingstill in the tormented following his judged remarks transphobic.

recognition of felton

Now 35 years oldTom Felton rose to international fame with the film saga Harry Potterwhich debuted in 2001 with the first opus, Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. For almost ten years, the British actor played Draco Lucius Malfoy on the big screen, one of the main characters of the work and rival of Harry Potter. This role will then allow him to win several distinctions, notably obtaining the award for best villain in a fantastic film for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010), at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards.

And more recently, Felton went into more detail on the controversies surrounding the novelist and creator of the original work, JK Rowlingduring an interview with The Times. But rather than taking a position on the various accusations of which Rowling is the target, the actor preferred to highlight the impact of Rowling and the universe of Harry Potter about people, having managed to “bring generations together” through his stories. Below is Felton’s statement:

I can’t speak to what others have said. I’m constantly reminded that in the Potter-verse, especially after I finished the movies, the number of fans was expected to slowly dwindle over the years, when in reality most of the fans who say hello to me and who shout “Potter” or “Draco” at me weren’t even born when the books came out. I hasten to remind myself and others that Harry Potter, for one reason or another, has brought together more people around the world and unites more generations than anything else in the last 20 years, and I hasten to celebrate that. It comes from one person, and it’s her, so I’m very grateful to her.

As a reminder, Rowling is regularly in turmoil following the various comments deemed transphobic that she has made since 2020. Several stars of the franchise, like Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson, have in particular taken a position concerning the statements of the novelist, strongly condemning such remarks and giving their support to transgender people. Since then, Rowling has been plagued by numerous recurring accusations, to the point of receiving death threats.

And just as the various reactions to this subject have hit the headlines so far, Felton’s statement was no exception, dividing netizens. Indeed, where some seem to have appreciated seeing the actor praising Rowling, others criticized the actor’s response, despite not sharing his own beliefs on the subject. .

