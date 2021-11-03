Tom Felton dresses up as Harry Potter

Tom Felton, the actor who in the films of Harry Potter plays the protagonist’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy, this year he decided to change. With a series of photos on Instagram, he shows himself in the role of the magician of the Gryffindor with the iconic glasses, the scar on his forehead and the red tie. A real Halloween joke for fans of the wizard of the gods Slytherin.

Tom Felton achieved success as an actor thanks to the series of films of the saga. Outside the Golden Trio consisting of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) And Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Felton remains one of the most recognizable faces in the series. The actor quit the wizarding world in 2011 and devoted himself to something else, but after ten years he still seems fond of Hogwarts.

On Halloween Felton he wanted to go back to being a magician. However, he decided to take on the role of his enemy Harry. Tom Felton shows with him a special companion, his dog Willow, who in the photos on Instagram wears the house scarf Gryffindor. It must have been only as a joke, out of spite (true Malfoy!) or maybe to fulfill an unconfessable desire? In any case, fans participated in the game and went wild in the comments with themed jokes.

Tom Felton beyond the Harry Potter saga

Tom Felton was born in Epsom on September 22, 1987. In 1995, at the age of eight, he lends his voice to the character of James in the television series Bugs – The faceless spies. The actor achieves international fame with the films of Harry Potter, in which she acts from 2001 to 2011. Felton he is then in the cast of the films Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2011), The girl in the painting (2013), Risen (2016), Ophelia (2018) and series The Flash (2016-2017) and Origin (2018).

As for the Hogwarts universe, the next film in the franchise Wizarding World Sara Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). There is no way to know what the Warner Bros for the future. There may also be an adaptation of the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, so Felton he said he would get involved.