Tom Felton: “Emma Watson encouraged me to tell my full story”

Tom Felton looks different. It may sound cliché to point it out, but it’s the first thought I have as we shake hands inside a half-empty pub in King’s Cross, North London. The man sitting before me couldn’t be more unlike Draco Malfoy. He no longer has the bleached-blond hairstyle or the sarcastic Slytherin gleam in his eyes. He wears a white wool cardigan and sits down to drink tea; Before we talk, he politely explains to me that he has to make a call to his mother first. What a villain.

Felton is here because he has written a memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. It’s been 11 years since the last Harry Potter movie, The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and more than two decades since he was first cast as the blond-haired Draco. Despite a memorable role in Rise of the Planet of the Apes2011, and supporting roles in period dramas belle (2013) and To United Kingdom (2017), by Amma Asante, Felton, now 35, has had a hard time escaping Potter’s enormous gravitational pull.

In his memoir, he recalls the harsh realities of auditioning in Hollywood as an adult. “It wasn’t actually going back to auditions. It was learning to audition again,” he comments. “When you’re working with kids, half of it is about: ‘Can you stay on the mark, not look at the camera, and follow basic directions?’ I mean, really, how good can a seven-year-old be at anything?

“Coming there in your 20s, especially in Los Angeles, the auditions are much more frequent and cutthroat. It is a lesson, not necessarily in brutality, but in acceptance,” he continues. The only exception was Apes, a great blockbuster that arrived at his door without auditions. “It was an incredible and strange anomaly that has not happened again,” she says.

Beyond the Wand covers Felton’s life, before, during and after Potter. Most of the book contains mild-mannered anecdotes about his time in the franchise: his relationships with the other actors, his off-screen teenage transgressions. Towards the end, however, he opens up about his mental health struggles in the years since, culminating in an intervention and a couple of brief stints in rehab, as well as a breakup with his longtime partner, stunt assistant Jade. Olivia Gordon. “Some people, specifically Emma Watson, encouraged me to tell the whole story and not just tell the softer parts,” she relates. “Not just because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that sharing those parts of my story will help others who may not be having the best of times.”

Felton is careful not to label exactly what he was going through; in his book he describes his drinking as a “symptom” rather than a cause. But it is fair to say that in 2016 he was approaching a crisis point. “I think one of the problems with the word ‘intervention’ is that it naturally implies that there’s some specific thing that’s a problem in most cases, whether it’s depression or substance use or whatever,” he says.

“The reality of my experience was that I had a group of people around me who knew me well enough to know that I was not happy. That he wasn’t being the Tom they knew. I wasn’t thinking clearly. And it has less to do with what he was doing, and more a case of, they could see he needed help. I think a lot of people, when they’re in the murkiest waters, don’t recognize how murky they are.”

Felton and Emma Watson chat on the set of this year’s Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion (HBOMax)

No wonder Watson was the one who encouraged him to open up. He and the actress who played Hermione Granger have always shared a bond, dating back to when Watson, four years his junior, used to follow him “like a puppy desperate for her attention” (in her words) on set. of The Philosopher’s Stone. Their friendship has long been a point of special interest to Harry Potter devotees. “I think it was until comic cons that I was introduced to the concept of ‘matching,'” he confesses. (For those who don’t know, it’s the wish of the fans that their heroes pair up, in real life or on screen.) “I know Emma and I have no problem with it,” adds Felton.

Felton maintains a lot of eye contact when he speaks, which he breaks until a dog enters his peripheral vision (“My God, what a cute animal!”). As is obvious from the book’s concept of him, he is not one of those stars who have turned their backs on the franchise that made him famous. He continues to attend conventions, speaks fondly of his fans and even next week he will go see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on a West End stage. When asked if he’d be willing to bleach his hair again to do some sort of Harry Potter sequel (which seems almost inevitable at this point), he sounds open to the idea: “I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t.” I would consider it.” It is clear that he has tried to turn the page, although he remembers the role with nostalgia. “I definitely don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I’m very fond of him,” he adds.





She doesn’t care about Harry Potter. She doesn’t care that I’m on stage. All she wants to do is chase squirrels. Tom Felton

“It seemed, looking at it now, that Potter would be the only thing in my life,” he reflects. “But there were many, many things ahead of that.” Any of his Instagram followers could probably tell what some of those things are. For one thing, Felton recently made his West End debut in a production of 2:22: A Ghost Story (“I was absolutely terrified and convinced that I was going to do very badly…but I would definitely come back.”)

There is also the music, of which Felton is a fan, both to listen to and to play: an album is already “in the works”. And there’s his black Lab, Willow, who he speaks of with real fondness. “She doesn’t care about Harry Potter,” he comments. “She doesn’t care that she’s on stage. All she wants to do is chase squirrels.” There is something quietly disheartening in the way she says it, but also something hopeful. “Being around something as pure as her really helps me.”

JK Rowling’s name is mentioned a few times throughout Beyond the Wand; perhaps it could be considered a conspicuous absence in an acknowledgments section that goes out of its way to thank many of the cast and crew members of the Potter films, among others. In recent years, Rowling has become a polarizing figure, not least because of her numerous comments on transgender rights, which many LGBT+ people and activists have called transphobic (something she denies).

Felton (center) as Draco Malfoy in ‘Deathy Hallows: Part 1’, alongside Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice (Warner Bros)

“First of all, I don’t know enough about the details of what was said. My dog ​​takes up too much of my time to go into those matters,” Felton replies, seeming to reject the subject, but continues. “I want to say that the obvious things to say are that I am in favor of abortion, of debate, of human rights in general and of love. And anything other than that, I don’t have much time for it.”

“It’s also a reminder that although Jo is the founder of [estas] stories, he wasn’t as much a part of the film-making process as some people might think. I think I only remember seeing her once or twice on set.”

However, she does not hesitate to express her admiration and gratitude for Rowling’s writing, noting that she is “responsible” for stories that are loved by people “of all ages, from all backgrounds.” “Honestly, with my friends, we all have different opinions on various issues, and we hold our own elections,” she adds. “We certainly don’t like to target people who may have said things we don’t agree with.”

Our time is about to run out; the conversation turns back to the book. Aren’t you worried about how readers will react to some of the revelations in it, like your visits to rehab or your mental health issues? “I think one of the joys of creating art, whether it’s music, film, television, literature or whatever, is the journey. What others get out of it is not up to me,” he replies.

“I can sleep well, knowing that everything is true. And I think sharing it will do more good than harm.” It may be a modest statement of intent, but it is admirable. More worthy of Gryffindor than Slytherin, at least.

Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton goes on sale October 13, 2022, published by Ebury Spotlight.