Tom Felton finally confesses his feelings for Emma Watson

The harry potter saga Although it has been over for many years in the cinema, the fans of the first hour always follow the news of the actors closely. One duo in particular is the object of all eyes: Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Since the actress revealed to have been in love with the interpreter of Draco Malfoy during the filming, the rumors are rife.

Tom Felton’s revelations

The two actors have always claimed to be just great friends. However, the words of Tom Felton seem to prove the opposite… The 35-year-old actor has just released his memoirs. In the book

Tom Felton writes: “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people would like to hear it.” He admits, however, “That’s not to say there was never a spark between us. There certainly was, just at different times.”

He recalled the moment rumors about them first started coming out: “Rumors started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we let on. I denied that I loved him. that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew right away that there was something unsaid between us. I remember using the old colloquial phrase “I love him like a sister”. But there was more than that. “.



Emma Watson in love with Tom Felton

Tom Felton is close enough to Emma Watson to have asked her to write her preface. The actress felt that even though they have never kissed, they are “soulmates” and share a pure love. A thought shared by the actor who writes: “I don’t think I was in love with Emma, ​​but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anyone else…. We were kindred spirits. I know with certainty that I will always be there for Emma and that she will always be there for me too.”

Today, the two Harry Potter actors are probably the closest to the cast. They moved in next to each other in Los Angeles and even go on vacation together. A beautiful duo that has spanned the decades!