Tom Felton has imposed the most absurd of prohibitions on his mother

The star of Harry Potter Tom Felton, which he interpreted Draco Malfoy in the films of the beloved film saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, he imposed a curious restriction on his mother: the it is absolutely forbidden to search for it on Google.

The film series of Harry Potter recently celebrated the 20th anniversary from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first chapter of the franchise released in 2001. The feature film directed by Chris Columbus, as is well known, started the career of the stars, then children, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, interpreters respectively of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and of Felton himself.

The latter, who appears in all eight films on the adventures of Harry Potter as the most significant school antagonist of the protagonist, has then starred in numerous films and TV series, including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Flash and the Netflix war movie, The battle forgets.

In a new interview with Square Mile, Felton talked about how he managed the fame he derived from participating in Harry Potter and the ban imposed on his mother we mentioned at the beginning: “It can really affect you. I try to do the best I can, really. We don’t have many examples, bearing in mind that when we did, 20 years ago, there was obviously no social media. There was just nothing. Suddenly finding myself in this current world, where you can type God knows what … I have forbidden my mother to google me“.

Draco Malfoy has a huge following both on Instagram, with over 11 million followers, and on TikTok, where he can boast 9.4 million and the hashtag #DracoTok goes wild with tons of videos inspired by the actor, confirming his extreme popularity. with fans around the world.

Recall that the countdown has already started for the great start of the year HBO Max is preparing for the millions and millions of Harry Potter fans around the world. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in fact, a special reunion of its great protagonists, entitled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

In first look recently released (you can find it at the bottom of the article) the Hogwarts clock marks the time before the release of the reunion, scheduled forJanuary 1, 2022 on HBO Max (in Italy it will be broadcast in the world premiere on Sky And NOW simultaneously with the debut in the United States).

In the video it was possible to see what appeared to be the blond hair of a Tom Felton intent on reading the magic newspaper The Daily Prophet, followed by the meeting letter of Robbie Coltrane, face of Hagrid in all 8 films of the saga of Harry Potter.

