Tom Felton, here’s the truth about his relationship with Emma Watson

There film saga of Harry Potter accompanied us fans for well ten years. For this reason it is inevitable that a certain affection has been created towards the actors with whom we grew up and who took part in the magical world of Harry Potter. Among all, the one that stands out the most in terms of attention and interest from fans is Emma Watson, whose private life has always been the subject of public interest, often even in an excessive way. Among the many rumors that had closely concerned her, there was also that of a possible relationship with Tom Felton, a conjecture that has become a real one ship.

It all started when Emma Watson said she had an incredible crush on Tom Felton at the age of twelve, when they were both busy on the sets of Harry Potter. From this curiosity, which however concerned an Emma Watson just over twelve years old, all the rumors and rumors about a possible relationship between the two started: a rumor magnified by the media and supported by a slice of the fandom of Harry Potter, so much so as to give birth to a real ship, the so-called Feltson. The denials were useless, so much so that even today the two actors are asked what kind of relationship there is between them. A similar question was posed to Emma Watson at the panel of, held in 2011, when the story of Emma’s juvenile crush had just surfaced.

A reporter, asking the actress to talk about the kiss with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, she then asked if she would like to kiss Tom Felton. As we can see in the video, an embarrassed Emma points out that the one who was Tom’s then girlfriend is present in the room, adding that the twelve-year-old Emma would have been happy, but that the adult Emma would not have wanted.

Although Emma Watson is currently engaged with the entrepreneur Leo Robinton in a relationship that seems more and more serious, this fantasy of a possible romantic interest between her and her colleague and friend Tom Felton continues to resist, and the question that was asked of Tom in an interview on Entertainment Tonight (see video below). The interviewer asked Tom Felton what he thought of the numerous conjectures regarding his relationship with Emma Watson, to which the actor replied:

We are something. We have been together for a long time, I love her and I think she is fantastic. But on the romantic side I think it’s more of a Gryffindor and Slytherin thing than Tom and Emma.

The actor then declared the great esteem he has for Emma, ​​implying, once again, that between the two there is a strong friendship, but nothing more.

Tom Felton, the interview