Tom Felton left his mark on Harry Potter but fell into a bottomless pit

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 27: Actor Tom Felton answers questions during the 4th Annual ‘Harry Potter’ Celebration at Universal Orlando on January 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Fame can have two faces, especially in Hollywood. Y Tom Felton, the British remembered as the capricious bully of Harry Potter, friend of Emma Watson and charismatic character of social networks, is another example of this. Because this 35-year-old actor whom we saw grow up on screen and we continue to see every year (especially at Christmas) with some revival of the saga, came face to face with the most deceitful face of success, falling into a bottomless pit from which it cost him to get afloat.

This is what he himself tells in his biography published in the US on October 18, revealing that when he moved to Los Angeles looking for new opportunities outside of Harry Potter, he found a world that received him with open arms. A world of parties, gifts, cars, luxury clothes and alcohol, all for free, which ended up becoming his downfall.

Tom Felton was born in Surrey, England, on September 22, 1987. He was the youngest of four children and began his artistic interest singing in school choirs, until he put his passion for dramatic art into practice through commercials and movies since he was 10 years. In 1999, aged 12, he auditioned for Harry Potter without ever having read the books. But he still tried his hand at auditions for the role of the leading wizard and his best friend, Ron Weasley. However, the agents saw in him the essential attributes to bring to life one of the main villains of the story: Draco Malfoythe bully who disguised his jealousy and envy with the arrogant intolerance of the snob. Tom would be just a child but he knew how to capture and transmit the malice and emotional inconsistency of the character from the first to the last film, becoming one of the essential and main figures of the entire saga..

And although he focused on his studies and the demands of Harry Potter during the decade that he lived with the production (as did the leading trio formed by Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint), he did not take long to spread his wings when he arrived. time to say goodbye to the saga. The filming of the last two installments took place between 2009 and 2010, leaving the path free to seek new horizons. And he soon found them. Just as he participated in small horror films like 1:00 p.m. (2010), returned to the box office with Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), or went through historical dramas that went unnoticed (From the rough, Belle and others). In other words, although success did not knock on his door with the same magnitude as Harry Potter, he was able to continue working. However, behind the world’s back he had to live a dark time from which he could only get out looking for help.

According to his book, Beyond the wand: The magic and mayhem of growing up a wizard, to which he had access Page Six, Tom Felton moved to Hollywood in search of work and was quickly drawn into a different universe. “My world became one of crazy opportunities, elaborate nights out and, there’s no other way to put it, free stuff.” confess.

He adds that “for a while it was fun”. She enjoyed it all, as did his girlfriend at the time, Jade Olivia Gordon (who played Draco’s wife at the end of Harry Potter), who had moved in with him. But suddenly, “the brightness began to tarnish.” He realized that it was not what he wanted, that he was in a privileged position but “there was something false in the life he led.” I missed having conversations with “a real human who didn’t know who he was and didn’t care. He missed my mother.”

Before moving to Hollywood he had hardly touched alcohol but he started drinking “several pints of beer a day” with a shot of whiskey accompanying each one. She went almost always to the same bar, Barney’s Beanery, even before she got dark. It was thus that she ended up developing a drinking problem to the point that it was the only thing she could think about while she was working. “I arrived unprepared [a un rodaje]I wasn’t the professional I wanted to be. Although alcohol was not the problem, it was the symptom. points out. His problem went so far that his manager called him one day to discuss a job offer, without telling him that it was an intervention. They handed him several letters from people concerned about him, including his lawyer whom he barely knew. But who wrote something to him that helped him take the step of seeking help: “This is the seventeenth intervention of my career. Eleven of them are dead. I hope you’re not the twelfth” wrote to him.

He then checked into an expensive Malibu rehab center. But she ran away less than 24 hours later. He sat in front of the sea and cried and screamed and vented, feeling clarity and rage at being sober for the first time in a long time. “I started screaming at God, at heaven, at everyone and at no one, full of fury for what had happened to me, for the situation in which I found myself. I screamed, at the top of my lungs, to the sky and the ocean. I screamed until I let it all out, and I couldn’t scream anymore.” That night he received help from a gas station attendant, who gave him a bottle of water and a $20 bill; then an Uber driver took him to Hollywood, and finally his regular bartender gave him a place to stay.

He ended up checking into a second, cheaper rehab center, but got kicked out when he was caught in a girl’s room. According to Felton he had only gone to see if he was alright. Still, even though he didn’t finish the show, he found other ways to deal with reality by volunteering to deliver food and sleeping on a yoga mat for a couple of months at the home of an actor and activist friend, Greg Cipes.

“That time reprogrammed me as a person. Felton reveals. And although he regained control of his life, he adopted a dog and was happy, he had to live a relapse. He didn’t go out and stayed in bed, until he went back to rehab. “But the very fact that I was able to admit to myself that I needed help, and that I was going to do something about it, was an important moment.” judgment.

And so, he set out on the path of his life again. This same year she made her theater debut with the play 2:22 A ghost story in London’s West End and has shot a couple of movies. Judging by his social networks, many of his personal snapshots – of his dog, playing the guitar or with his book and friends – seem to be taken in England or in different corners of the world, which leads us to believe that he lives far from home. voracious Hollywood scene.

