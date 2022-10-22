Tom Felton makes his mea culpa

In recent days, the heroes of the saga Harry Potter talk a lot about them. The reason ? On October 13, Tom Felton published his autobiography entitled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. And it is none other than his dear and tender friend Emma Watson who signed the preface to his book. In this book, the actor delivers many revelations and anecdotes that occurred during filming.

Emma Watson: Tom Felton salutes her courage

Since then, the one the actress described as her soul mate has returned to an anecdote of which he is particularly ashamed. That day, Tom Felton made fun of his colleague Emma Watson while the latter was having fun playing a little sketch in her dressing room: ” We thought we were a little cooler, we listened to rap. (…) We were laughing during Emma’s show, and we laughed very hard when she started dancing. We were just little shits, mostly because we were uncomfortable and thought it was cool to do this, while Emma was clearly hurt by our indelicate behavior. I felt dumb, for good reason. I apologized and Emma accepted my apology” .

With hindsight, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy admits having been hard with Emma Watson who was then only nine years old at the time of the first filming: “Emma was the one who had the most delicate situation to manage, and this from a very young age. (…) Girls are unfairly sexualized in the media and elsewhere… The last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – friendly, safe and family-friendly, was Josh and I making fun of each other. ‘she. That’s why I’m ashamed of this memory..

