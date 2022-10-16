Tom Felton makes these shocking revelations about his relationship with Emma Watson

A few weeks ago, we revealed to you these intimate details shared by Emma Watson about his relationship with Tom Felton. The two stars of the film franchise Harry Potter have long intrigued fans due to the nature of their relationship, and the actor has apparently decided to provide some clarification on what Watson means to him.

a relationship like no other

One of the most popular sagas of the 21st century, Harry Potter has become a veritable monument of popular culture, having allowed the actors of the franchise to be propelled to the rank of international star. This mainly applies to the protagonists of the series, namely Daniel Radcliffe who plays the title role, but also Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively. But that also goes for Potter’s rival, Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton.

And if the saga Harry Potter had a significant impact for many fans around the world, this remains all the more true for the actors themselves, the work of JK Rowling having had a great influence in their lives. That’s why Felton decided to share his memoirs, with a book called Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard (Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Chaos of a Sorcerer’s Childhood in VF).

As reported by washington post, this book is a self-portrait of the British actor, tracing the evolution of a child star and an aimless adult. He thus shares many memories of the saga, but also deals with the various obstacles that stood before him, in particular highlighting his own “demons”. You can also find comments on his former colleagues., congratulating for example the devotion of Radcliffe in the role of Potter, or the generosity of Grint, like the character he embodies. And of course, Felton doesn’t forget about Watson, although the actor seems to be addressing the long-running rumors about their relationship in a vague way:

I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people would like to hear it. […] That doesn’t mean there was never a spark between us. There are, that’s for sure, but at different times. Rumors started swirling that our relationship was more important than we were saying. I denied that I liked him that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew right away that there was something unsaid between us. I remember using the typical phrase “I love her like a sister”. But there was more than that.

In a previous interview with The Independent, Felton previously revealed what motivated him to pen his memoir and share his story with the world.. He explained that among the people who had encouraged him to take this step, there was in particular Watson. The latter would have asked him to tell his whole story, and above all not to be satisfied with “selecting the most pleasant parts”, and this in order to make it a cathartic experience for himbut also for those who are going through similar events and might recognize themselves.

