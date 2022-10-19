Tom Felton mocks Emma Watson and apologizes

CELEBRITIES

The actor who played Draco Malfoy remembered an anecdote on the set of The Philosopher’s Stone. For this reason, he had to apologize to the interpreter of Hermione Granger.

©GettyTom Felton remembered an anecdote with Emma Watson.

Since Harry Potter Released in theaters in 2001, the on-set anecdotes seem endless. From the youth novels of JK Rowling, an exciting cinematic saga has developed with eight films that have managed to capture the attention of fans. And it is that, in addition to the purely fantastic plot, it was its own actors who captivated the public with its growth on screen. Tom Feltonactor who played Draco Malefand he remembers it very well.

Recently, the artist published his book titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Chaos of a Sorcerer’s Growth. In this way, he was encouraged to reveal his most vivid memories during the decade he worked with his faithful companions. And while he’s shown great chemistry with characters like Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) or Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), the truth is that the fan-favorite duo is with Emma Watson Hermione Granger.

On more than one occasion, there has been talk of a possible romance between the two actors. After clarifying that nothing romantic had happened between them, since they had become almost like brothers, Tom again referred to Emma. She did in her book where she recalled a situation in which he made fun of her: “I guess we thought we were a little cooler. We used to spend our free time together listening to rap music, so when Josh and I found out that 9-year-old Emma had put on a little dance show in her dressing room, that she wanted to perform for us on time. of lunch, as it was hopefully we were dismissive”.

About this anecdote on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone insisted:We laughed at Emma’s show, and the laughter grew louder as she danced. We were just a mess, largely out of clumsiness and because we thought teasing was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction. I felt a little stupid, and rightly so.”.

Thus, Tom Felton – who today has a good relationship with the actress of Hermione Granger – concluded: “ I apologized and Emma accepted my apology. They all moved on. It was just a stupid act of thoughtless adolescence, the kind of thing that happens every day. So why did this moment stick in my memory? Why is it so painful that I remember?”.

