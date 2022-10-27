Tom Felton only appeared in ‘Harry Potter’ for half an hour in total and earned this million

The ‘Harry Potter’ series‘ counted, throughout his 8 films, with a huge budget, imaginable for a blockbuster of its characteristics. Even more so considering the success that was reaping over the years this film adaptation of the best-seller of children’s literature written by JK Rowling.

Therefore, its main stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint received a millionaire salary from their first appearances as child stars, and who grew enormously in the later films.

And another cast member who benefited greatly from his participation was Tom Feltonwhich for many fans of the saga will always remain Draco Malfoy. Although his appearance on screen throughout the saga was much shorter in time than that of his co-stars, Felton received the not insignificant salary of 14 million pounds for his participation in the entire saga.





Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton | Getty Images



The surprising thing is that, according to the data collected by IMDb, the British actor added only a total of 31 minutes on screen throughout the 8 films about the young magician, as The Mirror has recently revealed, which has accessed the production breakdown of the Warner franchise.

Despite the fact that he did not appear so much on screen, and that he played a repellent and evil character like Draco Malfoy, Felton has earned, in addition to his millionaire salary, the affection of the fans of the sagawho remember him as one of the favorite actors of it.

He also recently recalled His years between filming ‘Harry Potter’, who accompanied him as he progressed from his teens to adulthood. In his memoir ‘Beyond the Wand’ he speaks of many who were his companions all those yearsWhat Alan Rickman. But especially, he mentions Emma Watson.

As you can see in the video above, ever since they were on the set of Howarts, there have always been some Rumors of romance between the twowhich they clarified in the special by the reunion of harry potterand of which Felton has spoken in his memoirs, devoting some words full of love to the interpreter of Hermione Granger.

