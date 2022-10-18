Tom Felton opens up about his feelings for Emma Watson

In his autobiography, Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, talks about his feelings for Emma Watson, another star of the saga.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson, the relationship between the two stars of Harry Potter makes noise

Rumors have always swirled about a love affair between Tom Felton and Emma Watson. Rumors that begin to be heard during the Harry Potter era in the 2000s and which never really stopped, even after the end of the saga.

While the story seemed to be forgotten, Emma Watson put a coin in the machine a few months ago by confiding in her relationship with Tom Felton. This time, it is around the interpreter of Draco Malfoy to approach the subject. In his autobiography, the actor speaks on his feelings for the Briton.

“I loved him” Tom Felton without filter on his feelings for Emma Watson

In his autobiography named Beyond the Wand (literally, Beyond the Wand), Tom Felton discusses many subjects and in particular returns to his relations with his colleagues from the time of Harry Potter. The actor confides at length about his feelings for Emma Watson. Yes, there was a little romance between the two.

I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people would like to hear it. […]. That doesn’t mean there was never a spark between us. There were some, that’s for sure, but at different times. Rumors started swirling that our relationship was more important than we were saying. I denied that I liked him that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time immediately knew that there was something unsaid between us. I remember using the typical phrase “I love her like a sister”. But there was more than that. I don’t think I was in love with Emma. JI loved and admired him as a person, in a way that I could never explain to anyone else…”

A surprising confession from Tom Felton, who had chosen until then not to react to his rumors. Today, the two stars of Harry Potter spend many moments together and Emma Watson would have even pushed Tom Felton to write this autobiography. Will we see them again in a Harry Potter film alongside Daniel Radcliffe?