Tom Felton publishes his autobiography

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. This is the name of the autobiography in which the actor Tom Felton (35) opens up about his adolescence and entry into adulthood, marked by addictions, alcohol dependence and the struggle to get ahead.

The interpreter presented the book, edited by Penguin, last Tuesday, waiting to be published in Spain, where it is translated as Beyond the Wand: Magic and Chaos of Growing Up as a Wizard: the title is an anticipation of the discomfort that Felton experienced beyond the fame that the saga of Harry Potterin which he gave life to Draco Malfoy.

The artist admits that his alcohol addiction problems began when he was very young. He started with “several pints a day” and went on to accompany them, over time, with shots of whiskey. His manager, who was his partner at the time, He suggested that she ask for help.

However, the interpreter did not take the step back then, because he was encouraged to do so after a conversation with his lawyer, who was very clear with him: “I don’t know you very well, but you seem like a good guy. I just want to tell you that this This is the 17th intervention I’ve done in my career for this reason, 11 of those people are dead. Don’t be number 12.”

In the first clinic where he entered, he barely lasted a day. In the second center he was expelled for breaking the rules and, in the third and final one, he felt that he was no longer “ashamed” to ask for help and admit that it wasn’t “okay”. Now encourage everyone to do it. “In no way do I want to soften the idea of ​​going to therapy, it is a difficult first step to take, but I want to do my part to normalize it,” he explains about it.

A special connection with Emma Watson

Actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, said last year that there was a special connection between the two and that, although they are now very good friends, in the first films they fell in love with each other. Nevertheless, their relationship was impossible.

“I always had a secret crush on Emma, but maybe not in the way people would like to hear,” Felton notes in his book. “That doesn’t mean there wasn’t a spark between us. There was, without a doubt, only at different times,” reads a preview published by The Evening Standard.

In the special reunion that HBO prepared, Watson recounted that, on one occasion, during private classes, the youngest actors in the cast were asked to draw how they imagined God. Felton chose to make a portrait of “a girl in a backwards cap on a skateboard”. “And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him,” the actress acknowledged. “He was three years older than me, so IHe said that I was like his little sister.”