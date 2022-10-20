Tom Felton regrets his attitude towards Emma Watson during the filming of Harry Potter

Twenty-two years after filming began on Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s StoneTom Felton aka Draco Malfoy released his autobiography titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. This book, released on October 13, has not yet been announced for release in France, but would be translated into French by Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Chaos of Growing Up a Sorcerer. The preface is signed by a very close friend, the superstar Emma Watson who played her in the eight Harry Potter films. In this preface, she describes the comedian as a “soul mate (…) who knows – really knows – what is happening to you and what you are going through without anything needing to be said“.

In this book, as reported Insider, the British actor says that by shooting only a few scenes with children playing characters from other Hogwarts houses, Gryffindor and Slytherin clans were naturally formed. He returns in particular to an anecdote of which he is anything but proud, namely a day when with Josh Herdman (who played Gregory Goyle, editor’s note), they made fun of the one who played the iconic role of Hermione Granger, when the latter had played a little show in his dressing room during the lunch break: “We thought we were a little cooler, we listened to rap. (…) We laughed during Emma’s show, and we laughed particularly hard when she started dancing. We were just little shits, mostly because we were uncomfortable and thought fucking with him was cool, but Emma was clearly hurt by our indelicate reaction. I felt dumb, for good reason. I apologized and Emma accepted my apology“.

Tom Felton knows today that the one who was then only nine years old encountered other more important problems: “Emma was the one who had the most delicate situation to manage, and this from a very young age. (…) Girls are unfairly sexualized in the media and elsewhere… The last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – friendly, safe and family friendly, was Josh and I making fun of each other of his dance. That’s why I’m ashamed of this memory of our behavior“.

But it was already common knowledge that water flowed under the bridges. Emma Watson notably told in the special program Return to Hogwarts – the famous meeting for the twentieth anniversary of the saga broadcast last January – how she had quickly fallen in love with the interpreter of Draco Malfoy at the start of the shooting of the first film of the saga. She also described the very strong bond of friendship that still unites them to this day, while specifying that they never had any romantic rapprochement.

Hugo Mallais