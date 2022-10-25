Harry Potter: Tom Felton regrets making fun of Emma Watson when he met her

Few friendships between the Harry Potter actors are more cherished among fans than that of Tom Felton and Emma Watson. He gave life to Draco Malfoy, and she to Hermione Granger, two characters who had different problems, because they were on two opposing sides. In real life it seems that their relationship is completely different from the one we saw on screen. However, when they met, things weren’t so pretty, and Felton regrets his initial attitude.

When he was cast as Draco, he was 12 years old, while she was 9. Children who start in the entertainment industry at that age face great pressure because they become stars and are under the scrutiny of the public. . Felton was just a kid and didn’t understand what that meant, so he didn’t think twice when he and Josh Herdmannwho played Gregory Goyle, made fun of Watson when they saw her dance.

In accordance with Insiderin the actor’s recent autobiographical book entitled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard (Beyond the magic wand: the magic and chaos of growing up as a magician), revealed that the young actress organized a dance show, and was annoyed that her co-stars laughed at her (via Indie Wire):

We laughed a lot at Emma’s show, and the giggles got louder as she danced. We were just being shitty kids, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought making fun of others was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction. I felt a bit stupid, and rightfully so.

In the same book, Felton admitted that Watson was under even more pressure than her male peers, so the last thing she needed was two short legs mocking her dancing:

The pressures she experienced went beyond having to deal with stupid guys. In many ways, she was treated like an adult from the day she was cast. It is a phenomenon that, I think, can be more difficult for girls than for boys. They’re unfairly sexualized in the media and beyond… the last thing I needed, in a setting that should have been, and usually was, safe, friendly, and family-friendly, was me and Josh laughing at their dancing.

The fact that they are currently such good friends makes Felton reflect and feel remorse for that occasion in which he was carried away by stupidity:

That is why I am ashamed of the memory of our behavior. And so I’m glad our friendship didn’t sink on the rocks of my callousness.

Although the actor says he has a great love for Emma Watsondoes not think it is romantic love, but a great admiration for her as a person.

No matter what happens, fans will continue to love the actors who marked their childhood, and they will continue to love their fans. Some still hope that there will be a future meeting, but not like the HBO Max special, but a movie where we see the main characters again, played by the actors as adults. There is no way of knowing if that will happen or not, but we have known several cases of celebrities who deny that they will return to a role that made them famous, and in the end they do. The most recent example is Hugh Jackman, who swore that he would never play Wolverine again after Logan (93%), and recently confirmed his return as the superhero in Dead Pool 3. The lesson is “never say never”.

