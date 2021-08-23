Tom Felton revealed what he thinks of the ship with Emma Watson

It has been 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, but we never get tired of talking about the films and their protagonists, just as we never get tired Tom Felton!

After the saga ended, the actor who played Draco Malfoy remained close friends with the co-star Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger. Their closeness, plus the fact that in 2012 Emma confessed to having had a crush on her colleague when she was between 10 and 12 years old, started a ship between the two stars.

In an interview on Entertainment Tonight, Tom Felton was asked to comment on this ship and what he said about Emma Watson will make you melt!

“We are something, if that makes sense. We have been very united for a long time. I love it. I think she is great“began the 31-year-old.

Loading... Advertisements

Tom Felton, 31 – getty images

The newspaper insisted there is something romantic and the actor replied like a real Potterhead: “As for the romantic side, I think it’s more of a Slytherin and Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing“.

Then he went on to praise the co-star and BFF: “You have all my respect. I think being part of what we all have been a part of, but being the only girl and definitely the youngest on set, growing up with the one she grew up with, was incredibly exciting.“.

“You make me move now, but I think she is a fantastic influence on the world“.

In short, find a friend who talks about you, like Tom Felton talks about Emma Watson!

ph: getty images