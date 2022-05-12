Tom Felton Reveals His Childhood Side Effect Of His Harry Potter Fame

Tom Felton was a little different from his Harry Potter co-stars Co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint came to the series with little to no acting experience. Felton, on the other hand, had several acting credits to his name before Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Felton became a household name for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. She played the role so well that she had to deal with an unforeseen side effect during her childhood (and it wasn’t just walking around with dyed platinum blonde hair).

Tom Felton brought his acting experience to the set of ‘Harry Potter’

Watson and Grint were acting novices when they came to the Harry Potter franchise. Radcliffe bested them with the TV show David Copperfield and the movie The tailor of Panama already on your resume. Felton, on the other hand, had them all beat.

Felton starred opposite John Goodman and Future Adult Potter co-stars Jim Broadbent (Professor Horace Slughorn) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) in lenders. He later played the son of Jodie Foster’s character in anna and the king before filming the Potter films.

Felton’s age also set him apart from his young co-stars. Felton was 13 years old when filming began. Grint was almost a year behind Felton and Radcliffe was almost two years younger. Watson, meanwhile, was almost three years younger than Felton.

We know that Felton gave good performances as Draco Malfoy in all eight Potter films. However, her role led to some unfortunate off-screen side effects.

Felton reveals childish side effect of playing Draco Malfoy: ‘He didn’t do me any favors with girls’

Felton skillfully portrayed the bratty son of an elite wizard in the Harry Potter franchise. Draco Malfoy always believed himself to be superior to other young wizards, even if he didn’t necessarily have the skills to prove it. Felton practically spit the word “Potter” out of his mouth with venom and vitriol several times in each film.

In short, Felton was a very believable villain, and the side effect hit his personal life, as he told The Guardian:

“Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t a special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and playing the role of an evil wizard. It was not good. You didn’t do me any favors with the girls. Tom Felton

Radcliffe can identify. Her rapid rise to international superstar status also had side effects. Her lack of anonymity meant that she couldn’t make mistakes and learn from them like most children do. Felton is now the one unable to make mistakes with her latest project.

Felton follows Radcliffe’s lead with his current project

Radcliffe’s publicationPotter His career has seen him play various eclectic characters on the big screen, but he started on stage. Before Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 hit theaters, Radcliffe performed on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Felton’s timeline differs from Radcliffe’s, but he now stars on stage in 2:22 A ghost story at the Criterion Theater in London. Felton was an elementary school student the last time he performed on stage, and 2:22 It’s not an easy route back to the stage.

“There are a lot of words to learn,” Felton told The Guardian. “It’s a 140-page script and everything flows effortlessly, so one little hiccup ruins everything. There are only four people on stage for the entire hour and a half, so you can’t drop the ball even for a moment.”

Felton’s Draco Malfoy’s fame came with the side effect of having trouble with girls at school. The challenge of starring 2:22 it’s reading every line correctly and hitting every sign night after night with all eyes of the audience on him.

