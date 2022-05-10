Tom Felton Reveals Why He Was the Perfect Actor to Play Draco Malfoy

Who better than Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series? The actor revealed to The Guardian what prompted Chris Columbus and the other cast members to select him from among the hundreds of other children present at the audition more than 20 years ago.

If the golden trio – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – essentially grew up on the set of the Harry Potter films, this also applies to their rival from the Slytherin house, Draco Lucius Malfoy, camped by Tom Felton.

If you thought the British actor played the perfect Draco, know that his attitude during his audition is the key. The actor has indeed revealed how he managed to land the role more than 20 years ago and his explanation is of an unstoppable logic.

“All I did was show up like a brat, and I got the part”

In an interview at The GuardianTom Felton explains that he thinks he got his role because he shared multiple traits with his on-screen counterpart, Draco Malfoy. ” I was one of the few who had no idea what Harry Potter was back then he told our colleagues. ” I think I got the part because I was nonchalant and had no idea what was going on. ” he added.

Before continuing. “ With three older brothers, I quickly learned to have confidence in myself. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest on my part, in addition to a certain arrogance which he thought could work for Malfoy. “. Features almost in all respects shared with the character imagined by JK Rowling.

In the same interview, Tom Felton admitted that he didn’t have to jump through the same hoops as other kids who auditioned. ” I didn’t have to read 10 pages of dialogue to audition. All I did was show up as a brat kid that looked good, then I got the part he said.

“ Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t that special, popular kid. said Felton, “ but I was walking around with my hair dyed and playing an evil wizard. It wasn’t so cool. Did me a disservice with the girls he ironically pointed out. Tom Felton is to be found in Back to Hogwartsa show that looks back on the making of one of the greatest (and profitable) film series of all time, behind James Bond and the Marvel Universe.

Source: The Guardian