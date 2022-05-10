Tom Felton says Draco Malfoy didn’t make him popular at school

There is a belief that child actors are treated with great fanfare when they are off the set, but Tom Felton has stepped forward to debunk this theory, as he himself says that his role as the spoiled and pretentious Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter” didn’t make him the most popular kid in his school.

In principle, it is worth noting that Felton attended a public school and managed so that his work did not affect his studies, The Guardian reported.

“My schedules were arranged so that I could stay in school with weeks and weeks off. Meanwhile, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe were there (shooting) non-stop for 10 years. I continued normally (regarding his classes) », she assured.

He added that none of his classmates cared that he was in the credits or on screen of a famous multi-million dollar franchise.

“I would get occasional jokes or comments from my peers, but honestly no one bothered. Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t a special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and playing the role of an evil wizard. It wasn’t great,” he explained.

More curiosities

Tom Felton remained in the cast of “Harry Potter” during the eight film adaptations of the popular JK Rowling saga, however, he revealed that initially he had only been hired for the first two films, “The Philosopher’s Stone” and “The Chamber”. secret.”

“After the second movie the kids still looked young enough, maybe they’d do another third with them, then a fourth and so on. We never assimilated that we would be there for 12 years. At some point I assumed they would replace us with decent actors, but they never did,” he explained.

On the other hand, he clarified that at first he had no idea what “Harry Potter” was when he applied to audition.

“I was also one of the only ones who had no idea what ‘Harry Potter’ was at the time… Anyone could try it, so there were also a lot of excited kids on set as they loved the books dearly,” he observed.

He also added that “I think I got the part because I was carefree and had no idea what the others were talking about. Wizards in the cupboards under the stairs? With three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought might work for Malfoy.”