Tom Felton, secrets about his “secret love” for Emma Watson

10/19/2022 at 3:38 PM

The actor of the “Harry Potter” saga opened up about his attachment to his partner Emma Watson in his memoirs, published on Tuesday, October 18.

Tom Felton has chosen to share some parts of his private life in 300 autobiographical pages titled: “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” (which can be translated as “Beyond the Wand: The magic and chaos of a magician’s childhood”, published by Ebury Spotlight). In this book, the actor looks back on the bittersweet experience that was for him to be projected from the age of 13 in the spotlight with his legendary role of Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter”.

On the set of successful films, he meets Emma Waston. While the public has long dreamed of a romantic relationship between the two actors, Tom Felton has chosen to deliver his version. In the chapter named “Dramione”, he explains that he always had a “secret love” for the interpreter of Hermione Granger. Then specifying that these feelings “did not correspond to the way that people would like to hear it”.

A “spark” between the two actors

He then evokes a “spark” but which “did not appear at the same time”. Of this special relationship, he concludes: “I don’t think I’ve ever been in love with Emma, ​​but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anyone else. .”

In his autobiography, Tom Felton also talks about his difficulties after the success of “Harry Potter”. The Briton has considered quitting his acting career. Pushed by his girlfriend at the time, Jade Olivia, his wife in the last part of the saga, he will give up trying to put an end to it: “If she hadn’t encouraged me, I wouldn’t have a career today. ‘today,’ he wrote. The actor also reveals that he fell into alcoholism and then went through several rehabs: “I got to the point where I didn’t think about having a drink while I was working.”

The 35-year-old actor concludes by outlining the reasons that led him to release his autobiography: “Just as we all experience physical health issues at some point in our lives, we all experience mental health issues. There’s no shame in that. It’s not a sign of weakness. And part of the reason I made the decision to write these pages was in the hope that by sharing my experiences, I might be able to help someone else who is struggling in this situation.