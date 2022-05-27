Tom Felton surprises ‘Harry Potter’ fans by announcing his memoir

Tom Felton he’s long since outgrown his reputation as Draco Malfoy. Although we will always remember him for that role, the British actor He has managed to take his career through totally opposite registersas evidenced by the current project in which it is immersed.

Felton stands currently performing ‘2:22, A Ghost Story’. It is his first time on stage and he has recently confessed the stress you feel by the level of work to which it is submitted, as you can see in the video above.

Recently He has shared a video on his networks, where we can see Felton walking around London, outside the theater where he works. But the reason for his video has little to do with his current project.

And it is that the actor has announced in this publication that his personal memoir, ‘Beyond the Wand,’ will arrive in October: “Finally I can announce that I have written a book and that it will come out this October”. He has also revealed what we can expect from these memoirs, in which he debuts as a writer: “I appreciate you very much and I am impatient for you to read some unpublished stories about the many years of ‘Harry Potter,’ and everything that came before and after.”

Fans of the Potter universe have been left expectant with the announcement of this book, in which they will be able to find hitherto unknown material and data about the many years of filming by Felton and company, recreating the magical world of hogwarts. Surely Tom Felton has a lot to tell about it, and that he will reveal more information and curiosities to tell, such as the platonic love that Emma Watson felt for him in the early years. She has also let a first look at the cover of ‘Beyond the Wand’ in their stories.





Cover of ‘Beyond the Wand’, the memories of Tom Felton | Instagram



While we wait for your memories to arrive, Tom Felton has prepared the ground with two passages from his bookwhich he has read in an Instagram direct, in which he tells what his breaks were like during the long filming of ‘Harry Potter’: “During lunch we would get together in the canteen, and it was always a lot of fun. There was no kind of separation . Electricians lined up next to a witch or goblintogether with the camera operators, and suddenly Hagrid appeared there“.

“Michael Gambon (Dumbledore) would suddenly make a cigar appear from his beard. I went with him to the door of the set, ‘to get some air’, as we said. There were painters, decorators, carpenters, among sparks and sawdust, and in the middle of it all, Dumbledore smoking a cigar‘, remembers the actor in one of the previews of his book.

