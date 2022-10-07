Tom Felton talks about his tense moment with Alan Rickman in ‘Harry Potter’

It’s been 11 years (2011) since the saga of ‘Harry Potter’. A saga that spanned the 2000s and that today continues to win fans all over the world thanks to a plot of fantasy and magic, and that is starring Daniel Radcliffe. He was not alone, because they are also remembered other actors such as Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman and Tom Feltonamong others.

These last two lived a tense moment on the set of ‘The Half-Blood Prince’in 2009, when at that time the actor who played Severus Snape was still alive -he died in 2016-. His figure was very impressive on the setand it has been now that Tom Felton has wanted to remember that moment in which he came to feel afraid for his partner.

An incident of stepping on his robe

It all happened when Tom accidentally stepped on Alan’s robe during filming. “Alan told me very clearly: ‘Don’t step on my fucking robe’. I let out a giggle. The Death Eaters and I looked at each other and thought he was kidding. But we soon realized that he was not kidding at all”, has begun by explaining the interpreter of Draco Malfoy.

After that warning, the director David Yates asked Tom Felton to be close to his partner whenever he could, and when they began to record, when they had covered half of the great hall of Hogwarts, he stepped on Alan Rickman’s robe again . An act that pissed him off: “You have to put yourself in his place. He wore the robe around his neck. so i almost killed him. Poor man. He turned around and gave a look that you would never want to see”.

But Felton wasn’t the only actor to step on Rickman’s robes, and that’s what gave him a little sigh of relief: “That gave me a little bit of relief. But I’ll never forget those words: ‘Don’t step on my fucking robe’”.