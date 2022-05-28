Tom Felton Talks Playing Evil Draco Malfoy

The actor Tom Felton revealed that he was not always a movie star

the star of Harry Potter34, revealed in a recently published Guardian interview that, despite his rise to fame thanks to the wizard movie franchise, he wasn’t getting many dates in school.

“Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t a special, popular guy, but I was walking around with dyed hair and playing the role of an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool. It didn’t do me any favors with the girls,” Felton said. .

Felton played Draco Malfoy, the villainous platinum-blonde Slytherin student, in all eight Harry Potter films, based on JK Rowling’s novels.

The film’s cast, which includes Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), reunited for the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, earlier this year.

Felton also told The Guardian about her audition process, explaining that he dyed his hair various colors because he was sought out for the roles of Harry and Ron before landing on the infamous Draco.

“I think I got the part because I was indifferent,” Felton recalled, “and had no idea what the others were talking about. Wizards in the cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn confidence quickly.”

“I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought could work for Malfoy.”

“I didn’t have to do 10 pages of dialogue to audition,” he continued. “All I did was introduce myself as a bratty kid who looked good and I got the part.”

Last year, the actor shared that he would love the chance to play Draco again in another Harry Potter movie.

“If you’re asking me if I’m going to dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, absolutely. Or [él o su padre, Lucius]. He would be Draco’s son if you really want to!” Felton said at the time according to People “Any chance to go back to being a Malfoy would be very welcome.”

“I feel like if someone else played [Draco]I’d be a little bit possessive and say, ‘Wait,'” he added.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor also said that he still keeps in close contact with most of his former co-starsincluding twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), who he claims beat him at golf quite often.