Tom Felton: this role for which he had initially applied in Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans would surely find it hard to see Tom Felton playing any other character than Draco Malfoy. However, the famous actor had applied for a completely different role during the castings of the saga.

21 years ago, one of the most significant sagas of the 2000s met its first successes in the cinema: Harry Potter. This fiction, adapted from seven eponymous novels by JK Rowling, allowed the general public to discover the talent of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint. A fantastic saga which, no less than 11 years after the release of its last film, continues to interest fans again and again.

Last March, TF1 was broadcasting Harry Potter, return to Hogwarts, a special program dedicated to the film where the main actors meet to talk about their common experience. An opportunity to see the three stars of the film as well as Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, or even Tom Felton, to discuss the feature film which has totally changed their lives. A real upheaval especially for the interpreter of the annoying Draco Malfoy who, at the time of the castings, did not expect to be assigned such a character. The reason ? He had applied for a completely different role.

Tom Felton: this Harry Potter character he would have liked to embody

It was in 1999 that Tom Felton audition for Harry Potter. And if it is difficult to see him embody a character other than that of Draco Malfoy, the famous member of Slytherin, the actor hoped yet be able to play Harry’s. At least that’s what he revealed in an interview broadcast by the Peacock streaming platform.

No doubt he should not regret the decision of the casters, he who now wants to work on a new project with his sidekick Daniel Radcliffe. “Daniel and I have often joked about the idea that when we work together again, he will be the villain and I will be the hero”, said Tom Felton in an interview with Digital Spy. This is a desire that promises to satisfy their early fans.